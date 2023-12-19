Everton's hopes of achieving Carabao Cup glory are over as they suffered a penalty shootout loss against Fulham at Goodison Park.

The quarter-final tie ended 1-1 at full-time, with substitute Beto coming on to dig the Toffees out of trouble. But Sean Dyche's men were defeated 7-6 on penalties, having had the chance to win it on two occasions, as Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye missed from the spot.

The game started in cagey fashion with 25 minutes on the clock before the first shot was taken when Dwight McNeil flashed an effort wide at the near post for Everton. The Blues then built momentum and Jarrad Branthwaite had a header saved when arriving late at the back post to meet Jack Harrison's cross.

However, Fulham fired a warning shot when Willian's low free-kick from 20 yards crept narrowly past the post. A minute later, the visitors took the lead fortuitously. Antonee Robinson, who came through Everton's academy, cut a cross back from the byline and the ball ricocheted off Toffees defender Michael Keane and into the net.

Harrison went close to equalising for Everton in the 53rd minute when his well-struck long-range strike whistled narrowly off target. Everton keeper Jordan Pickford was forced into his first save on 68 minute when parrying former Toffees midfielder Alex Iwobi's shot.

Everton began to put plenty of balls into the box but Fulham seemed to get away in the way of everything that came their way - until the 82nd minute. The Cottagers couldn't clear their lines and the ball fell to Beto in the six-yard box, who calmly headed home to equalise.

That gave the hosts the impetus heading into the closing stages as the game opened up and substitute Arnaut Danjuma was almost the hero in the first minute of stoppage-time but his perfectly-struck volley went just off target. Fulham were by no means sitting back and gave Everton a scare when they flashed a cross into the box that Robinson met, but his effort was charged down.

It meant that the game went straight to penalties. The opening seven were scored before Pickford kept out Bobby De Cordova-Reid's effort. That meant that Amadou Onana had the chance to send Everton through but his meek effort was read by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno. The Toffees could still win it before the shootout went to sudden death but Carlos Vinicius kept his cool.

The first four penalties in sudden death all went in before Gueye struck the post. That handed the initiative to Tosin Adarabioyo - and he slotted beyond Pickford to leave Everton crestfallen. It means the Blues have been dumped out of the competition on penalties four times in the past six seasons - and their wait 28-year wait for silverware continues. Here's how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Didn't have a shot to save in the first half despite conceding. Finally forced into a stop when keeping out Iwobi's drive in the 68th minute. Saved De Cordova-Reid's penalty

2 . Nathan Patterson - 5 A little too enthusiastic with his defending in the first half, highlighted when he gave a free-kick away for handball. Didn't offer much going forward in terms of quality.

3 . James Tarkowkski - 5 Passing was sloppy in the first half and got rolled far too easily in the build-up for Everton's opening goal. Got done completely by Muniz on one occasion after the break and was lucky to have avoided a booking. Unusually poor but did bag in the shootout.