Everton player ratings from the 1-0 loss against Leeds United in the opening game of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton started their 2025-26 Premier League season with a 1-0 loss against Leeds United at Elland Road.

A largely uneventful clash was settled by a harsh penalty conceded by Toffees captain James Tarkowski for handball. In truth, David Moyes’ side didn’t create another in the final third but they limited the newly-promoted Leeds to few chances of their own and a share of the spoils would have been fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match report

Everton spent the majority of the first half on the back foot. However, they limited Leeds to a dearth of opportunities, with Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford comfortable throughout. And while the visitors didn’t have a single shot, Moyes would have been satisfied with the display.

Everton did improve after the break, with their first real chance falling to Idrissa Gana Gueye, but he couldn’t keep his shot down. Leeds keeper Lucas Perri was finally called into action in the 76th minute when he kept out Charly Alcaraz’s low shot at the near post and Jake O’Brien headed over from the subsequent corner.

The Whites did fire a warning shot, though when Ao Tanaka’s half-volley went over the crossbar. And in the 82nd minute, Leeds were given a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring - and it was a decision that left Everton aghast.

Tarkowski was adjudged to have handled the ball when blocking the shot despite his arm being next to his body. But VAR did not overturn the decision and the spot-kick was given. Lukas Nmecha stepped up and despite Pickford diving the right way, the Leeds striker picked out the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side looked the more likely to double the lead if there was going to be another goal but the clash fizzled out. It means that Everton have suffered defeat in their first game for the past four seasons.

Everton player ratings vs Leeds

Jordan Pickford - 6

Made a couple of saves that were expected in the first half. Almost got to Nmecha’s penalty when diving the right way and made a decent save in stoppage-time.

Jake O’Brien - 6

Made a couple of really important clearances at the back post in the first half and generally kept Willy Gnonto quiet but lost the ball far too much. Headed over a decent chance from a corner after the break.

James Tarkowski - 6

Generally fine throughout the first half. Defended with aggression in the second period and penalty conceded was so harsh.

Michael Keane - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blocked a Piroe shot in the first half and was solid. Made some important clearances after the break but committed a silly foul in stoppage-time to give Leeds free-kick and take the sting out of the game.

James Garner - 7

Did as well as expected as a makeshift left-back and got in the way of a Dan James shot to deny a potential goalscoring chance. Stuck at it after the break and deserves credit.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 6

Buzzed around in the engine room and kept the ball, but had to do better with two crossing opportunities before the break. Couldn’t keep his chance down in the second period.

Tim Iroegbunam - 6

Made two robust tackles in the opening two minutes and another sliding challenge in his own area before the break. Booked in the second half for a late challenge. Subbed in the

Charly Alcaraz - 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Couldn’t really get into things in the first half, with one potential chance spurned because of a heavy touch. Won Everton a free-kick in the second half and had a low effort saved after being moved into the No.10 role. Subbed in the 86th minute.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 5

Barely involved in the first half. Dropped deeper after the introduction of Grealish but still couldn’t make a difference.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6

Switched between flanks in the first half but had no openings to really hurt Leeds’ defence. Saw more of the ball in the second period without landing a killer punch.

Beto - 4

Fed of scraps in the first half but needed to hold the ball up better. Offered nothing after the break in terms of being involved.

Sub 1 - Jack Grealish (replaced Iroegbunam) - 6

Some neat touches but couldn’t really get involved.

Sub 2 - Thierno Barry (replaced Alcaraz) - N/A