Everton player ratings from the 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

David Moyes’ wait for a win at Anfield continues as Everton suffered a 1-0 Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool.

Diogo Jota notched the only goal of the game to curtail the Toffees’ nine-match Premier League unbeaten run. Everton spurned a big chance from Beto in the first half, as well as having a goal disallowed for offside. But it was Liverpool’s night as they took another step closer to being crowned champions.

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 6

Got away with a meek punch from a corner but was otherwise solid and kicking caused Liverpool’s defence issues. Made a good save from Gravenberch in the second period but was sat down by Jota for the only goal of the game.

Jake O’Brien - 7

Had a good battle with Luis Diaz throughout the game.

James Tarkowski - 6

Had a nervous wait when VAR checked his ferocious tackle on Alexis Mac Allister which earned him an early yellow card. But was solid after for the most part and there was a csse to be made for Diaz being in an offside position before Liverpool’s goal.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 7

Got in the way of a Jota shot in the first half and was generally sound. Won a few important headers after the break,

Vitalii Mykolenko - 7

Kept Salah quiet for the most part in the first half. Salah didn’t have much joy against the Ukraine international in the second half, either.

Jack Harrison - 4

Put in a shift throughout the first half but didn’t do too much going forward. Then lacked conviction with an early counter-attack in the second half when he pass rolled into the arms of Kelleher and was subbed in the 69th minute.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Was his usual, energetic self in the first half winning so many tackles and interceptions. Continued in that manner after the break but did tire somewhat in the closing stages. Another fine display,

James Garner - 5

Kept his discipline in the first half and long throws gave Liverpool something to think about. Didn’t really get going after the break, though. Subbed in the 78th minute

Charly Alcaraz - 6

Wasn’t afraid to pull the trigger in the first half and nodded a late header wide. Had to do his share of defending after the break before being subbed in the 78th minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 5

Running power and tenacity contributed to the problems Liverpool’s defence had from direct balls in the first half. Didn’t have much involvement after the break before being subbed.

Beto - 6

Was a handful on the counter-attack in the first half. Only a narrow offside denied him an opener but then had to score when gifted another chance that struck the woodwork. Never got any chances to contribute after the break before being subbed in the 78th minute.

Sub 1 - Iliman Ndiaye (replaced Harrison) - 5

Looked rusty back from injury

Sub 2 - Ashley Young (replaced Alcaraz) - N/A

Sub 3 - Tim Iroegbunam (replaced Garner) - N/A

Sub 4 - Armando Broja (replaced Beto) - N/A