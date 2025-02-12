Beto of Everton celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Jarrad Branthwaite during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Everton player ratings and scores from the 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Tarkowski smashed home a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Everton a deserved 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The Toffees were well worth a share of the spoils and may be disappointed they didn’t win the game. Beto opened the scoring for the home side but Liverpool equalised through Alexis Mac Allister before Mo Salah settled matters in the second period. In truth, Arne Slot’s side were second-best for much of the contest and when Tarkowski crashed home a volley in stoppage-time, it was deserved,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a white-hot atmosphere inside Goodison - and the home faithful were sent into ecstasy with the first chance of the game. Jarrad Brantwaite’s swift free-kick caught Liverpool’s defence on their toes and the ball was slipped into Beto, who kept his cool to finish beyond Alisson Becker.

But the Blues’ lead lasted just five minutes with Liverpool equalising with their first attempt on goal. Mo Salah whipped in a cross that found Mac Allister, who steered a header into the far corner.

There was little way of goalmouth action for the remainder of the first half until stoppage-time when Dominik Szoboszlai’s low shot was parried by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford and James Tarkowski got back to repel Luis Diaz from close range.

It was Everton who had much the better opportunities in the second period, with Abdoulaye Doucoure spurning two golden chances and Jarrad Branthwaite having a goal ruled out for offside. And in the 73rd minute, the Toffees were punished. Curtis Jones’ goalbound shot was cleared by Branthwaite but the ball fell to Salah, who controlled well before prodding home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salah had a chance to increase the advantage shortly after but Pickford made a fine save. There was a nervy ending as Everton tried to snatch a point - and that they did. Tarkowski sauntered up fro defence and the ball fell to him at the back post - which he smashed into the top corner.

That was pretty much the last kick and a melee between both teams broke out at full-time. Liverpool had midfielder Curtis Jones and head coach Arne Slot sent-off while Doucoure was dismissed for Everton.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 6

Couldn’t get near Mac Allister’s header and luckily Tarkowski was on hand to mop up the danger after saving Szoboszlai’s shot. Perhaps should have communicated better with Tarkowski before the second goal as the ball appeared to be running through to the goalkeeper.

Jake O’Brien - 7

Gave Cody Gakpo nothing in the first half. Continued that way after the break, which resulted in Gakpo being subbed.

James Tarkowski - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May be disappointed he didn’t get nearer Mac Allister for the equaliser but got back to thwart Diaz from close range. Clearance led to Liverpool’s second phase for their winner and had to get a shout as there was little danger - but then came up with the huge moment at the death.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 8

Showed fine vision to slide in Beto for the opener and was excellent defensively in the first half. Pretty imperious after the break and was so unlucky his header fell to Salah,

Vitalii Mykolenko - 7

Came out on top of his battle with Mo Salah in the first half and whipped in one cross that Alisson had to tip away. Kept things tight after the break and put in the cross for the equaliser.

Jesper Lindstrom - 6

Started the first half really brightly and battled away. Not as involved after the break and was subbed in the 79th minute.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kept things simple and nipped in to win the ball several times in the first half but picked up a needless booking. Subbed late on.

James Garner - 7

Gave Everton plenty of physicality in the first half and used the ball well. So positive after the break playing one-twos with team-mates and put in a shift. Subed in the closing stages.

Iliman Ndiaye - 7

Was proving a handful on the ball before his injury. Won the free-kick that led to the opener and was on the end of a late challenge from Dominik Szoboszlai which meant he could not continue. Subbed in the 26th minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 5

Persistently harried Liverpool’s defence in the first half and helped keep the team’s structure. So wasteful with his two chances in the second half, though, failing to hit the target on either occasion. Sent off for his part in the melee after the game.

Beto - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Took his goal superbly, with his darting run just as good as the finish and never let Liverpool settle. Largely fed of scraps in the second half.

Sub 1 - Jack Harrison (replaced Ndiaye) - 7

Didn’t do too much after coming on in the first half but came alive after the break having a couple of chances.

Sub 2 - Charly Alcaraz (replaced Lindstorm) - N/A

Sub 3 - Tim Iroegbunam (replaced Gueye) - N/A

Sub 4 - Ashley Young (replaced Garner) - N/A