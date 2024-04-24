Everton took a monumental leap towards Premier League survival as they produced a full-throttle performance to earn a 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target as Sean Dyche’s side dominated all departments to record a famous win - and move eight points clear of the drop zone. And their status in the top flight could be confirmed on Saturday when they face Brentford.

The game started frantically, with Abdoulaye Doucoure prodding a chance wide for Everton inside three minutes. A minute later, Darwin Nunez had a decent opportunity for Liverpool but couldn’t get any real purchase on his effort.

Then on six minutes, the Blues thought they had a golden chance to break the deadlock from the penalty spot when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was felled by Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker inside the area. However, a VAR review deemed that Calvert-Lewin had strayed narrowly offside and the visitors were given a reprieve.

Yet it was Everton who continued to look the more dangerous outfit, with Calvert-Lewin producing a fine save from Alisson on 16 minutes.

And Dyche’s side’s pressure would pay dividends when they broke the deadlock in the 29th minute. Liverpool failed to clear their lines from a set-piece and the ball fell for Branthwaite, whose effort crept under the scrambling Alisson.

That prompted a response from Liverpool and they should have been level in the 35th minute when Darwin Nunez found himself one-on-one with Jordan Pickford - and saw his shot thwarted by the Everton goalkeeper’s legs.

Eight minutes later, Luis Diaz found himself in a similar position but Pickford was again equal to the effort. And in stoppage-time, Pickford was again called into action as he got down to his left to repel Andy Robertson’s low drive.

The next goal was going to be paramount and after both sides had half-chances in the second period, Everton extended their advantage in the 58th minute. Dwight McNeil’s sumptuous delivery caused havoc in the Reds’ box and Calvert-Lewin rose highest at the back post and powered a header into the back of the net.

That was much deserved and it gave the Toffees breathing space. But they almost had their advantage slashed in the 69th minute when Diaz cut inside and rattled the far post.

Yet Liverpool could scarcely muster another opportunity after that, with Harvey Elliott forcing another good save out of Pickford in the closing stages. And Everton held out comfortably to record a famous triumph. And a win over Brentford over Saturday will all-but confirm their status in the Premier League for another year. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 9 Made three excellent saves in the first half and gobbled up everything that came his way in the second period. Then kept out a fine Elliott effort in the closing stages.

2 . Ben Godfrey - 7 Made a big clearance in the first half as well as a fine challenge on the edge of his own box. Put on the backfoot by Diaz after the break but stuck to his task.

3 . James Tarkowski - 8 Proved a threat from set-pieces and stood up to everything that came his way.

4 . Jarrad Branthwaite - 8.5 In the right place at the right time to net the opener and was rock solid in the first half. Made two fine blocks after the break.