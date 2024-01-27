Everton crashed out of the FA Cup as they suffered a last-gasp 2-1 loss against Premier League relegation rivals Luton Town in the fourth round at Goodison Park.

Jack Harrison was on target for the Toffees in a contest that largely lacked quality throughout. Yet Everton were punished twice from set-pieces, with the Hatters netting in the sixth minute of stoppage-time through Cauley Woodrow.

The first half was a scrappy affair, although Everton created a decent chance in the 10th minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin teed up strike partner Beto but he slid an effort wide of the target.

On 24 minutes, Luton went close through Elijah Adebayo’s header that went beyond the far post. Then 10 minutes later, Everton defender James Tarkowski set Vitalii Mykolenko free with a quick free-kick but the left-back saw his shot cleared before Dwight McNeil nodded an attempt into the arms of Luton keeper Tim Krul.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 40th minute - and it went to the Hatters. Everton switched off from a corner and the ball bounced off Vitalii Mykolenko and found the back of the net.

Luton went close to doubling their advantage six minutes into the second half through another set-piece. This time is was Carlton Morris in the end of Alfie Doughty's delivery but Virginia made a fine save to his right. And in the 55th minute, Everton had a stroke of fortune to equalise. Harrison's shot from outside the box wasn't powerful but Hatters keeper Tim Krul fumbled and the ball rolled over the line.

Yet Everton failed to build any momentum and it was in fact Luton who took the initiative. On 59 minutes, Jarrad Branthwaite gave possession to the visitors and Elijah Adebayo burst through on goal and looked destined to score, only for Virginia to produce a wonderful fingertipped save. Four minutes later, Virginia was beaten from Morris' shot but Nathan Patterson was in the right place to make a goal-line clearance.

The Blues did finally start to build some impetus but failed to properly test Krul, with Calvert-Lewin seeing a shot well blocked by Reece Burke.

It appeared the tie was heading to a replay. But in the sixth minute of stoppage-time, Luton won a corner and found the winner. Everton were could not clear as the ball ricocheted around in the box before Woodrow prodded home to win the clash for the visitors.

There was a smattering of boos from the Goodison crowd at the final whistle as Everton's 29-year wait for a piece of silverware goes on. Here's how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Joao Virginia - 7 Little chance with the opening goal and untroubled otherwise in the first half, but failed to set free Harrison to launch a counter. Then kept Everton in the tie with huge superb saves after the break. Unfortunate to concede so late.

2 . Nathan Patterson - 5 Didn't offer a lot going forward but made a crucial goal-line block in the second half. Photo: Alex Livesey

3 . James Tarkowski - 6 Solid enough throughout the encounter as he matched Luton's physical threat.