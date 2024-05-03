Everton extended their unbeaten run to four games as they battled to a 1-1 draw against Luton Town.

The Toffees, already safe from Premier League relegation, showed resolve and defensive steel at Kenilworth Road, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s penalty earning a point.

And while Sean Dyche’s side may be disappointed that they threw away their first-half lead, manager Sean Dyche would have been satisfied with a share of the spoils.

Luton made a quick start but it was Everton who mustered the first meaningful attack in the 15th minute when Dwight McNeil burst into the box and was clipped from behind although no penalty was given.

The Blues started to build momentum, with McNeil’s teasing cross met by Hatters defender Teden Mengi’s outstretched boot, with goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski making a good save before James Garner had a shot drilled down.

And the pressure would count as they opened the scoring on 24 minutes. Jarrad Branthwaite was hailed down by Mengi from a corner and although referee Tim Robinson initially did not award the decision, he was sent over the the pitchside screen following a VAR review - and overturned his decision.

Calvert-Lewin stepped up and kept his cool by sending his spot-kick down the middle of the goal to break the deadlock.

But Everton’s advantage lasted just seven minutes. Elijah Adebayo got the better of Ashley Young at the back post before he drilled an effort beyond visiting keeper Jordan Pickford to equalise.

The Toffees were put under pressure for much of the second half and were forced to repel plenty of crosses into their box. But it was Dyche’s men who had the better chances, with Jack Harrison’s deflected effort and Calvert-Lewin’s header both tipped over the bar by Kaminski.

With seven minutes remaining, former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley tried his luck from long range but Pickford was equal to the shot. And in the dying embers, another ex-Blue in Andros Townsend flashed a shot through a sea of bodies but Branthwaite made a crucial block.

Ultimately, a draw was a fair result, with Everton’s good ending to the season continuing. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 No chance with Adebayo's strike but did everything else that was required in the first half. Similar in the second half as he didn't really have to make a big save but oozed confidence.

2 . Ben Godfrey - 7 Made an important clearance towards the end of the first half amid an intriguing battle with Tahith Chong down the flank.

3 . James Tarkowski - 8 Stood up to the physical battle in the first half and almost netted. Got in the way of everything that came his way after the break. A rock.