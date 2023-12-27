Everton player ratings and scores from the 3-1 loss against Man City in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton were unable to repel Manchester City as they suffered a 3-1 loss against the Premier League champions at Goodison Park.

The Toffees led at half-time through Jack Harrison's strike but Pep Guardiola's newly-crowned Club World Cup winners improved after the break to condemn Sean Dyche's side to successive defeats.

Everton had to soak up early pressure and were indebted to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The England No.1 made a fine double save to keep out Julian Alvarez and Matheus Nunez in the 14th minute before repelling Jack Grealish four minutes later.

City were hardly convincing when attempting to play out from the back - and Everton took full advantage when breaking the deadlock on 28 minutes. Rodri was forced into an error which gifted Dwight McNeil possession in the visitors' box and he crossed for Harrison to finish from close range.

Goodison erupted and the roar would have been even more vociferous four minutes later when Harrison nearly had a second against his former club. A corner fell to the winger on the edge of the box and he went for goal with the outside of his left boot, but only for City keeper Ederson to make an acrobatic save.

The home faithful undoubtedly knew that Everton would be put under siege in the second period. In the 52nd minute, Tarkowksi did well to poke a Nunes shot wide. However, City finally found a way through when Phil Foden rifled a 25-yard shot into the bottom corner.

Twelve minutes later, the Blues were then behind. City kept the ball alive from a corner and Nathan Ake's shot hit the outstretched arm of Amadou Onana. Referee John Brooks pointed to the penalty spot - which Alvarez converted.

That prompted a double substitution and a change of formation from Sean Dyche as Everton aimed to battle from behind. In the 78th minute, Harrison crossed for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had come on in place of Beto, but he steered narrowly off target.

And any hopes of the hosts snatching a point were dashed with four minutes left. Alvarez charged down Pickford's clearance and the ball fell kindly to Bernardo Silva, who converted into an unguarded net.

The defeat leaves Everton 17th in the Premier League table and just a point above the relegation zone. Here's how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Immense in the first half making four big saves. May be disappointed to have been beaten by Foden from long distance, however, and unconvincing punch from a corner would lead to the penalty for City's second goal. Then clearance was charged down by ALvarez, which led to City's third. A performance of two halves.

2 . Nathan Patterson - 5 Tested by Grealish in the first half, which would lead to the Scotland international booked for a cynical foul. Didn't have a real impact after the break.

3 . James Tarkowski - 7 An absolute rock in the opening 45 minutes, with a robust tackle on Phil Foden the highlight. Made another superb tackle on Alvarez in the second period and really didn't deserve to concede three times.