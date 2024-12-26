Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton player ratings from the 1-1 draw against Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton showed their defensive steeliness once again as they earned a 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

Iliman Ndiaye was on target for the Toffees as they battled from behind to share the spoils against the ailing Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium - with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford making a huge penalty save from Erling Haaland in the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was another point accrued that many fans had not been expecting at the start of the month but Sean Dyche’s side were fully worthy of a third successive stalemate, having previously drawn with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Everton almost fell behind in the third minute when Joško Gvardiol crashed a header against the post for City. But the home side did take the lead 11 minutes later as Bernado Silva slipped away from the Blues defence and despite Jarrad Branthwaite getting a touch to the shot, the ball nestled into the far corner.

Silva really should have doubled the home side’s advantage on 33 minutes when he was picked out in space but flashed wide. And three minutes later, Everton punished that miss when they levelled. Abdoulaye Doucoure’s cross found Ndiaye, who brought the ball down brilliantly before firing into the top corner.

City made a bright start in the second period, with visiting goalkeeper Pickford making a good save from Savinho. But moments later, Savinho was felled by Mykolenko’s late lunge inside the Everton box and a penalty was awarded to City. Erling Haaland stepped up restore the lead for Pep Guardiola’s side - but his effort was thwarted by Pickford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game opened up after that miss but there were few goalscoring chances for either team. In the 82nd minute, the ball fell kindly for Everton midfielder Orel Mangala and his deflected effort almost found the back of the net.

In the closing stages, neither keeper was called into action. Yet in the final minute of stoppage-time, Everton mustered a counter-attack but Jack Harrison’s shot was blocked. That left somewhat of a disappointing taste in the mouth but it was another good point for the Blues, who are now unbeaten in their past four games and moved up to 15th in the Premier League table.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 8

Off his line alertly several times in the first half but couldn’t do anything about Silva’s opener. Made a good save at the beginning of the second half before winning the psychological battle with Haaland.

Seamus Coleman - 7

Made a couple of questionable decisions on the ball in the first half but did fine against Jeremy Doku. Defended his flank well in the second period and may well have helped to have got in Haaland’s head before he took the penalty, with Coleman booked for his actions. He wouldn’t have cared at all and was subbed in the 90th minute.

James Tarkowski - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allowed Silva to escape him too easily for the opening goal but made several blocks in the first half. Got in the way of plenty after the break

Jarrad Branthwaite - 8

Unlucky that his attempt to block Silva’s shot found the far corner but defended his box well throughout the first half to quell Haaland. Won a couple of big tackles in the second period, one of which required treatment but shook that off. Did get booked late on for a foul on Savinho, though.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 4

Struggled to shackle Savinho in the first half and was booked for a foul on the edge of his own box. Tested again by Savinho in the second period and late lunge was rightly punished to gift City a penalty - and Mykolenko was perhaps lucky not to have earned a second yellow card. Responded well, to his credit

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Displayed his usual energy in the first half to pester City and had one effort that was saved. Positioned himself so well after the break to pilfer the ball. Did have to do better with an opening in the closing stages, though.

Orel Mangala - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made a couple of interceptions in the first half but sent a long-range shot well off target Had a couple of nice moments on the ball in the second half but was booked for a late foul on Kevin De Bruyne. Then had a deflected effort that went not too far wide.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 6

Gave Everton added protection out of possession and teed-up Ndiaye for the equaliser in the first half. Had one effort deflected wide in the second period but largely had to keep his shape in the middle of the park.

Jack Harrison - 5

Largely quiet in the first half before getting to the byline in stoppage-time and winning a corner. Stood up a cross for Doucoure in the second half but had to do better at the death when Everton burst forward and had an overload.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 5

Fed off scraps in the first half and his only chance came at the death when he headed well over from a corner. Saw a bit more of the ball in the second period and gave City’s defence a couple of awkward moments before being subbed in the 70th minute.

Iliman Ndiaye - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The liveliest Everton player in the first half and got his reward with an excellent finish. Got Everton up the pitch a few times in the second half but had to keep his shape a lot in the defensive unit before being subbed in the 81st minute.

Sub 1 - Armando Broja (replaced Calvert-Lewin) - 7

Was a real handful against a tiring City defence, with his pace and power causing problems. Maybe should have made his mind up quicker during the late counter.

Sub 2 - Jesper Lindstrom (replaced Ndiaye) - N/A

Helped give some protection in the second period.

Sub 3 - Nathan Patterson (replaced Coleman) - N/A