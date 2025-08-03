Getty Images

Everton player ratings from the 2-2 draw against Man United in a pre-season friendly.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton brought the curtain down on their Premier League Summer Series campaign with a 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

The Toffees came from behind twice, with Iliman Ndiaye and an Ayden Heaven own goal meaning David Moyes’ side avoided losing all three games of their pre-season tour of America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were some positives for Everton, but it underlined that Moyes still requires several more new players with the 2025-26 season beginning in two weeks’ time.

Match report

Both sides had early chances, with Matheus Cunha prodding wide for United on five minutes and Jake O’Brien firing against the post for Everton two minutes later.

The Red Devils were given a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock in the 19th minute when Amad Diallo was adjudged to have been fouled by Everton captain James Tarkowski inside the box and a penalty was awarded. Bruno Fernandes stepped up and sent Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford the wrong way.

But Everton were level five minutes before half-time when Idrissa Gana Gueye’s cross picked up Ndiaye, whose deft finish found the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United regained the lead in the 69th minute when Mason Mount produced a fine curling finish. The Blues fought back for a second time, though, although it was somewhat fortuitous as Diallo hit the ball off United team-mate Heaven and the ball screwed into the back of the net.

The spoils were shared and now Everton will return to Merseyside, having also lost to AFC Bournemouth and West Ham while Stateside. The Blues have one friendly remaining - against AS Roma at the Hill Dickinson Stadium - before their Premier League season starts with a trip to Leeds on August 18.

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 6

Sent the wrong way by Fernandes but made two other saves before the break. Little chance with Mount’s effort but made a massive stop from Dorgu in the closing stages.

Jake O’Brien - 6

Will be disappointed he failed to hit the target with his early chance and had another wide, but was generally sound in the first half. Moved into his favoured central role after the first batch of substitutions.

James Tarkowski - 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision to give United a penalty was suspect but the Everton captain gave the referee a decision to make. Did OK otherwise making his first start since April after a serious hamstring injury. Understandably subbed on the hour mark.

Michael Keane - 5

Appeared to step out of position, which led to Everton giving the penalty away. Didn’t do a lot wrong after that, in fairness.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Made a big block in the first half and robbed Manuel Ugarte of the ball, which led to the equaliser, but lacked quality on the ball in the first half and got caught a couple of times tucking in too much. Landed on his ankle awkwardly in the second half but carried on and was moved centrally.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Whipped in the cross for Ndiaye’s equaliser. Played with his usual vim before being subbed in the 60th minute.

James Garner - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anchored the engine room and whipped in a couple of dangerous crosses in the first half, as well as having a free-kick saved. Made a couple of important interceptions in the second period and set-pieces were good throughout.

Tim Iroegbunam - 6

Played the highest of the midfield trio in the first half and offered some thrust with the ball without really hurting United. Offered some glimpses after the break, playing the ball for Alcaraz that Everton should have done much better with. Subbed in the 84th minute.

Charly Alcaraz - 5

Wasted one decent opening in the first half when deciding to shoot when he had blue shirts queuing up. Showed good footwork in the second half but ran into team-mate Beto and a chance eluded. Subbed in the 60th minute.

Beto - 5

Took his offside goal really well but staying in a legal position remains an issue and didn’t hold the ball up well enough in the first half. Then got in a mix-up with Alcaraz after the break. Subbed on the hour mark.

Iliman Ndiaye - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Didn’t see too much of the ball in the opening 45 minutes but snaffled his chance to equalise. Showed brilliant footwork in the build-up to Everton’s second goal. Subbed in the 84th minute.

Sub 1 - Adam Aznou - 6

Tried to attack when he could on his maiden Everton outing although not everything came off.

Sub 2 - Tyler Onyango - 6

Played his part in Everton’s second goal operating as a wing-back.

Sub 3 - Dwight McNeil - 5

Put in a couple of corners that caused United problems.

Sub 4 - Thierno Barry - 6

Stood up to the physical challenge but looks like he will need time to adapt.

Sub 5 - Harrison Armstrong - N/A

Sub 6 - Youssef Chermiti - N/A