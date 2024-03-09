Everton were architects of their own downfall as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Toffees conceded two penalties in the opening 45 minutes which gifted the Red Devils a commanding position that could not be clawed back. Sean Dyche's men did create chances in the first half yet werre profligate again and have now not won in 11 Premier League matches.

Everton had a glorious opportunity to open the scoring in just the third minute when Dwight McNeil swung in a cross that found Amadou Onana but he couldn't make his mind up whether to go with his foot or head before United keeper Andre Onana gathered.

And that miss was punished as the hosts took the lead in the 12th minute. Toffees skipper James Tarkowski's clumsy tackle felled Alejandro Garnacho inside the box and Bruno Fernandes duly dispatched the penalty.

To their credit, Everton mustered a decent response with McNeil fizzing a volley not too far wide before James Garner had an effort kept out by Andre Onana. It was then Blues keeper Jordan Pickford called into action when he made a fine stop to keep out Fernandes' free-kick.

Everton gave themselves a mountain to climb when they conceded another penalty in the 35th minute. It was Garnacho again who wreaked havoc as he burst into the area and was hacked down by Ben Godfrey. This time, Marcus Rashford stepped up and sent Pickford the wrong way.

Dyche would have demanded a response from his side in the second period - but they didn't trouble United enough. Abdoulaye Doucoure had a shot easily saved at the near post while Dominic Calvert-Lewin could not get on the end of fellow substitute Lewis Dobbin's cross.

In truth, Everton didn't deserve anything from the game - and an offside flag in the 94th minute saw them avoid a third penalty when Jarrad Branthwaite mistimed a challenge of Rashford. And now three weeks without a fixture, there is plenty for Dyche to ponder to ensure the Toffees are not dragged into another relegation battle. Here's how rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Made a fine save from a Fernandes free-kick but helpless otherwise with the two first-half goals. Barely tested in the second half as United took their foot off the gas.

2 . Ben Godfrey - 4 Silly challenge gifted United their second goal and had a really tough opening 45 minutes. Tried to get forward in the second half and couldn't steer one header on target.

3 . James Tarkowski - 5 Clumsy challenge allowed United to open the scoring. Did OK after that but the damage was done.