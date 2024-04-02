Everton's winless streak in the Premier League stretched to a club-record 13 matches - although they battled from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal in 24 matches from the penalty spot as the Toffees claimed a share of the spoils to move four points above the relegation zone. Although there are still aspects Sean Dyche's side can improve, the travelling supporters at least had something to cheer about as a run of three defeats was arrested.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was forced into an early save when he kept out Harvey Barnes’ effort inside the box.

The Toffees then mustered a couple of chances of their own. Abdoulaye Doucoure blazed off target before James Tarkowski should have hit the target when he nodded over Dwight McNeil’s free-kick.

And that miss was punished as Newcastle opened the scoring on 15 minutes. Everton were caught out defensively and Alexander Isak skipped into the box before steering into the far corner.

There wasn’t an awful lot of goalmouth action for the remainder of the first half before Pickford produced a fine stop from Jacob Murphy’s volley at the back post on 45 minutes. Then in stoppage-time, Pickford tipped over Isak's effort from the edge of the box.

Everton were given a big let-off four minutes into the second period when Tarkowski inadvertently sliced a clearance onto his own post. Then on 58 minutes, Newcastle thought they'd doubled the lead when Dan Burn finished from close range but a VAR check deemed Isak to have crept offside in the build-up.

Dyche made a triple change in a bid to get back into the game. And substitute James Garner must have thought he'd equalised on 66 minutes when he created himself space in the box but his curling effort hit the post.

The game started to open up although Isak was left bewildered how he didn't double the Magpies' tally. Barnes shimmied beyond Tarkowski and pulled a ball back for the Newcastle striker, whose shot was on target but Vitalii Mykolenko made an important goal-line clearance.

It appeared Everton were heading for another defeat - but they were handed a huge lifeline with four minutes remaining. Ashley Young was hauled down by Paul Dummett inside the box and after referee Tony Harrington reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor, he awarded a penalty. Calvert-Lewin stepped up and Newcastle keeper Martin Dúbravka got a hand to the effort but the shot proved too powerful and found the back of the net.

Although Everton recorded an unwanted record, it was a good result in isolation as their attention now turns to a showdown against relegation rivals Burnley at Goodison Park. Here's how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 8 No chance with Isak's opener but kept Everton in the game before the break with two fine stops. Kicking was also decent.

2 . Ben Godfrey - 6 Made a decent header at the back post in the first half but was part of the poor defending for Isak's opener. Solid in the second half, to his credit before being subbed in added-time.

3 . James Tarkowski - 5 Played Isak onside for the opening goal - and was caught flat footed when the ball came over the top. Should have hit the target with a header before that. Skewed clearance almost gifted Newcastle a second goal after the break and was then booked.