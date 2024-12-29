Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest is tackled by James Tarkowski of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Goodison Park on December 29, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton player ratings from the 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton’s final game of 2024 ended in a 2-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park.

The Toffees struggled to create much against the high-flying visitors and dire defensive errors were their downfall to arrest a four-game unbeaten streak. Sean Dyche’s side had more of the ball yet couldn’t complain about the result at the full-time whistle.

Everton had the first chance in the fifth minute when Iliman Ndiaye slalomed his way beyond several Forest defenders but crashed a shot over the bar.

The Toffees were then fired a couple of warning shots, with Chris Wood firing a volley wide before nodding an effort over the bar. But the Forest striker, who played under Dyche at Burnley, came back to haunt his former manager by opening the scoring in the 15th minute. Wood linked up with Anthony Elanga before producing keeping his composure to finish over the head of home goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton did make a decent response but couldn’t create anything clear cut, with Armando Broja nodding two headers wide and then fired an shot from the edge of the box off target.

And in the 61st minute, the Blues were architects of their own downfall to gift Forest their second goal. Abdoulaye Doucoure cheaply gave away possession, with James Tarkowski and Vitalii Mykolenko reacting slowly to the loose ball. Forest picked up possession and a slick move resulted in Morgan Gibbs-White firing into the roof of the net.

Everton did huff and puff to try to get back into the game, with Orel Mangala sending a shot into the side netting and substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin heading into visiting goalkeeper Matz Sels’ arms. However, Forest almost grabbed a third in the closing stages of normal time when Mykolenko gave away possession but Pickford made a big double save.

The home faithful poured out of Goodison before the full-time whistle went and those who remained inside expressed their frustrations with boos. Everton’s struggles at the Grand Old Lady continue and stay 16th in the Premier League table - three points above the relegation zone.

Jordan Pickford - 6

Little chance with Wood’s opener as he tried to close the angle coming off his line and otherwise untested. Emphatically beaten by Gibbs-White before making a double save not long after. Then made another big double stop in the closing stages.

Ashley Young - 5

Did what was required and put in a couple of good set-pieces in the first half. Did look to start to tire, though, getting skinned by Ramon Sosa and was subbed in the 68th minute.

James Tarkowski - 3

All over the place from the outset in the first half. Earned himself a booking for overrunning the ball and clattering down Ramon Sosa and then allowed Wood away too easily for the opening goal. Then was lucky he escaped a foul, which would have resulted in a second yellow card. Then was too hesitant for the second goal when not attempting to get to Doucoure’s pass. A game to forget.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 6

Got in the way of everything that came his way in the first half and went on one foray that resulted in a penalty appeal turned down. However, earned himself a booking shortly into the second period when he hacked down Gibbs-White but did win everything else that came his way.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 4

Whipped some decent crosses in during the first half, to his credit. But was far too slow reacting to Doucoure’s pass which led to Forest’s second. Crosses into the second half were pretty sub-par then a meek clearance gave Forest a chance to wrap up the win but Pickford made a huge double save.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 6

Covered plenty of ground in the first half snapping at Forest’s heels. Booked early in the second half for a foul on Elanga and subbed in the 68th minute.

Orel Mangala - 7

Offered himself as an option constantly in the first half but had to square the ball in the closing stages after showing good feet. Continued to demand the ball after the break, to his credit, and didn’t let his head drop. Had the best chance of the second period but couldn’t hit the target.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 4

Was a willing runner in the first half but one poor pass on the counter-attack foiled what could have been a chance for an equaliser. Then sold his defence short with a pass that led to Forest’s second goal - with Doucoure failing to go with Gibbs-White.

Jack Harrison - 4

Lost the ball too easily throughout the first half and didn’t offer much of an attacking threat. Not a big surprise he was subbed at half-time.

Armando Broja - 6

Battled away in the first half as a lone striker and couldn’t hit the target with two headers. But couldn’t impact the game after the break and was subbed in the

Iliman Ndiaye - 6

Produced outstanding skill for the first chance and did the hard bit before blazing over. Tried to make things happen when he had the ball but didn’t get many other opportunities to really hurt Forest.

Sub 1 - Jesper Lindstrom (replaced Harrison) - 5

Flashed one shot wide and put a couple of decent crosses in.

Sub 2 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin (replaced Gueye) - 5

Had a header comfortably saved.

Sub 3 - Nathan Patterson (replaced Young) - 7

Won Everton a corner not long after coming on then picked out Managala with a good cross. A good cameo.

Sub 4 - Beto (replaced Broja) - N/A