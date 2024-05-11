Everton gave supporters plenty to cheer about in their final home game of the season as they recorded a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s first-half header settled matters at Goodison Park as the Toffees stretched their unbeaten streak to six matches - having won five of them.

With a precarious summer ahead - due to the prospective takeover by 777 Partners being on the brink of collapse and player sales required amid a perilous financial position - Sean Dyche’s side have at least ended the campaign with momentum. Having been deducted eight points for two separate breaches of profit and sustainability rules, Everton are now 14 points above the relegation zone and would be 11th in the table.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had Everton’s first opportunity in the third minute but his tame volley was easily gathered by visiting goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Ten minutes later, the Toffees engineered a gilt-edged chance. Calvert-Lewin took a great touch to bring down a long ball and squared to Doucoure but his effort was kept out by Foderingham.

But in the 31st minute, after a largely uneventful period, the home side took the lead. Calvert-Lewin was slipped in by Dwight McNeil and rounded Foderingham before standing up a cross for Doucoure to head into an empty net.

To their credit, Sheffield United tried to get back into the game, with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford getting down well to keep out Andre Brooks’ effort four minutes before half-time.

In truth, the second period was largely uneventful. The Blades probably had the better of the play but struggled to create a clear-cut chance, with Ben Brereton Diaz’s 57th-minute shot flying over the bar.

With 12 minutes remaining, James Garner went close to sealing all three points for Everton but his low drive flashed wide of the far post. And in stoppage-time, substitute Youssef Chermiti burst through on goal but his shot was repelled by Foderingham before Garner fired over from inside of the area.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Barely tested in the first half before getting off his line to thwart Cameron Archer and then made a good save from Andre Brooks. Didn't have a shot to save in the second half.

2 . Seamus Coleman - Showed his experience in some tight situations in the first half.

3 . James Tarkowski - 8 Solid in the first half and long balls caused United issues. Mad several blocks in the second period to frustrate the visitors.