Everton player ratings from the penalty shootout loss against Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round at Goodison Park.

Everton crashed out of the Carabao Cup following a penalty shootout loss against Southampton at Goodison Park.

Abdoulaye Doucoure netted the Toffees’ opener but that was cancelled out by Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ header before half-time. After a 1-1 draw between the only two Premier League clubs without a point so far this season, perhaps it was no surprise that the third-round tie indeed had to be settled by spot-kicks, which was won 6-5 by the visitors.

Sean Dyche made a total of eight changes to his team that lost 3-2 at Aston Villa last weekend. He handed a full debut to 17-year-old Harrison Armstrong, while key men including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Tarkowski and Idrissa Gana Gueye were absent amid illness in the squad.

Everton made a bright start and created the first chance in the 12th minute when Beto’s effort was thwarted at the near post by visiting goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

But the Blues broke the deadlock eight minutes later through Doucoure. Dwight McNeil’s corner caused havoc and the Saints failed to clear their lines and Michael Keane’s header was nodded home by Doucoure from close range.

In the 25th minute, Dyche’s troops had a gilt-edged opportunity to double the advantage. Named captain for the encounter, Doucoure played a perfectly weighted through ball for Lindstrom and he could have squared to Beto for a tap-in but the Napoli loanee instead went for goal - and had his tame effort kept out by McCarthy.

Everton were left to rue that miss as Southampton equalised six minutes later when Taylor Harwood-Bellis was left unmarked from a free-kick and headed home with aplomb.

The next goal was going to be crucial and the hosts had the opportunity to retake the lead nine minutes into the second half. Lindstrom again burst through on goal and was left one-on-one with McCarthy - and he was again repelled.

Then on 56 minutes, it was Everton keeper Joao Virginia’s turn to come to his side’s rescue when he made a smart save to keep out Ryan Fraser’s low effort.

In truth, a penalty shootout was about fair on the balance of things after 90 minutes. After 11 perfect penalties, Ashley Young was the player to finally fluff his lines as his effort was kept out by McCarthy, handing Southampton passage into the fourth round.

It could be the final cup tie to ever take place at Goodison should Everton be drawn away in the FA Cup third-round later this term. But in the short term, Dyche has to arrest a lacklustre opening to the campaign, with Everton winning just once in six games.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Joao Virginia - 6

No chance with Southampton’s equaliser but came off his line well in the first half. Made a good save with his feet from Fraser in the second period. Kicking not the best, though, and couldn’t make a save in the shootout.

Roman Dixon - 5

Showed his blistering pace with a couple of forays in the first half but also displayed his inexperience. A rash challenge on Ryan Fraser not only led to a yellow card but the free-kick for the equaliser. Beaten again by Fraser early into the second period but did recover from that. Another trademark foray late on won a corner.

Michael Keane - 7

Got the assist for Doucoure’s opener and didn’t do much wrong in the first half. Made a couple of important clearances after the break. Netted the first penalty in the shootout.

Jake O’Brien - 6

Brilliantly kept the ball alive which would yield the breakthrough and was virtually faultless defensively in the first half. Won several duels in the second period.

Dwight McNeil - 6

Teasing corner wreaked havoc and engineered the opening goal. Did his duties as well as expected in the first half operating as a makeshift left-back and got forward. Switched to a more advanced role midway through the second half and had a late shot deflected over the bar. Tucked home the second penalty in the shootout.

Orel Mangala - 6

Screened the defence well in the first period and produced one clever bit of skill to launch an attack.

Harrison Armstrong - 6

Kept things neat and tidy in the first half and one interception created an opening. Crunched into a tackle that got widespread applause after the break before being subbed in the 62nd minute.

Jesper Lindstrom - 4

Should have squared to Beto when he saw his effort saved by McCarthy but was lively in the first half. Maybe should have gone for goal just before the interval when he crossed instead. Then spurned another golden opportunity after the break when he lacked composure. That seemed to cause a lack of confidence when he again got in behind but did not get a shot away. Booked in the closing stages for a foul that prevented a Southampton attack. Did squeeze home the fourth penalty via the post, though.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 7

The pick of Everton’s players in the first period. Produced an instinctive finish to break the deadlock and played a fine through ball for Lindstrom’s opportunity, while he put a shift in defensively. Not as influential in the second period but played one raking pass that Everton should have capitalised on better. Subbed in the 79th minute.

Iliman Ndiaye - 5

Had a couple of moments when he got fans off their seats with the ball at his feet in the first half. Moved into a centre-forward role midway through the second period but couldn’t really impact the game. Bagged the third penalty in the shootout.

Beto - 6

A mature first-half performance spearheading the attack. Was constantly fouled by the Southampton defence and had a penalty appeal turned down. Surprisingly subbed in the 62nd minute.

Sub 1 - Jack Harrison - 6

Got Everton up the pitch without really testing the Southampton defence, although swung in one cross that should have been attacked. Bagged the fifth penalty.

Sub 2 - Ashley Young - 5

Came on at left-back and allowed McNeil to get further up the pitch and crashed a volley not too far wide with the final kick. Failed to convert his spot-kick which condemned Everton to defeat.

Sub 3 - Tim Iroegbunam - N/A