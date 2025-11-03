Iliman Ndiaye scored a sensational goal as Everton earned a 1-1 draw against high-flying Sunderland in the Premier League.

However, the Toffees will rue the opportunities that they could not take in the first half at the Stadium of Light as David Moyes’ side have won just one of their past eight matches in all competitions.

Everton came out the traps swiftly and almost broke the deadlock after just 11 seconds when James Garner’s stinging effort went just wide.

In the 15th minute, the Toffees deservedly took the lead through a piece of brilliance. Ndiaye slalomed his way beyond several Sunderland defenders before keeping his composure to apply a fine left-footed finish.

Moyes’ visitors continued to dominate and couldn’t believe they didn’t double their advantage. Jack Grealish crashed a shot against the post on 22 minutes before Thierno Barry somehow missed the target for just two yards out when picked out by Grealish’s cross.

Sunderland started to get back into the game but Everton defended resolutely for the remainder of the first half.

However, the Black Cats were level less than a minute into the second period when Granit Xhaka’s shot deflected off James Tarkowski to leave Jordan Pickford helpless in the Everton goal.

Pickford was forced into a fine save moments later, though, when Enzo Le Fee’s shot ricocheted off Tarkowski but the former Mackem adjusted his body to keep the ball out of the back of the net.

Sunderland put Everton under plenty of pressure after that, although they barely created a clear-cut chance. The Blues dug in but did not threaten the Sunderland goal, with a share of the spoils probably fair.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Barely had a save to make in the first half. No chance with the equaliser but made a superb reaction stop shortly after wich proved pivotal. | Getty Images

2 . Jake O'Brien - 6 Kept things tight in the first half and tried to offer an outlet going forward. Had to do his share of defending in the second half before being subbed in the 83rd minute. | Getty Images

3 . Michael Keane - 9 Was an absolute beast in the first half, making two big challenges in his own box and a brave header to prevent a goal. Continued to battle away after the break and survived a penalty appeal. A monstrous performance. | AFP via Getty Images