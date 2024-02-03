Jarrad Branthwaite's stoppage-time goal earned Everton a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.

Richarlison thought he'd come back to haunt his former side with a first-half double either side of Jack Harrison's equaliser for the Toffees. But Sean Dyche's troops displayed spirit and rallied late, with Branthwaite heading home and lifting the hosts out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Everton made a disastrous start and fell behind inside four minutes. Destiny Udogie worked his way to the byline and pulled a cross back for the unmarked Richarlison to finish with aplomb.

To their credit, the Toffees mustered a decent response. Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed over just a minute later before Dwight McNeil's goal-bound effort inadvertently hit team-mate Jack Harrison and Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario gathered, although the offside flag had gone up anyway.

Everton were probing Vicario from corners especially - and that's how they engineered their equalised on the half-hour mark. McNeil's corner was headed back across goal by James Tarkowski and it was finished off by Harrison from close range.

The Blues were building momentum but Tottenham retook the lead four minutes before half-time through that man Richarlison. James Maddison's clever pass teed up the Brazil striker on the edge of the box and he curled a fine right-footed finish beyond Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

In stoppage-time, Everton went agonisingly close to again restoring parity from another corner but Ben Godfrey's header was well saved by Vicario.

After the break, Pickford saw plenty more action than he did in the opening 45 minutes despite conceding twice. He made a fine stop to deny Pedro Porro on 50 minutes before thwarting Maddison's sweetly struck shot nine minutes later. Richarlison then had the chance to notch a hat-trick with 20 minutes remaining but Pickford was again in the way.

Everton did finally start to build some impetus in the bid to snatch a draw. On 80 minutes, Lewis Dobbin crossed for fellow substitute Youssef Chermiti but his deft touch was gathered by Vicario. The Blues then had two penalty appeals turned down - both on Beto.

But there was to be one more opportunity and Everton would take it. James Garner whipped in a wicked free-kick that Cristian Romero could steer only towards his own goal - and there was Branthwaite at the back post to head beyond Vicario.

That sent Goodison into raptures and a share of the spoils was the least that the Toffees deserved. Here's how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 8 Conceded twice in the first half but didn't have a save to make otherwise. But was forced into three good stops from Porro, Maddison and Richarlison after the break.

2 . Ben Godfrey - 6 Played some clever forward passes in the first half and had a header well saved but both goals stemmed from his side. Made two important challenges at the back post in the first half before being forced off in the 75th minute.

3 . James Tarkowski - 6 Assisted Calvert-Lewin's equaliser in the first half but was too slow out to Werner for Spurs' second goal. Decent after the break.