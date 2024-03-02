Everton conceded a stoppage-time goal for a second straight game as they fell to a 3-1 loss against West Ham United at Goodison Park.

The Toffees had enough chances to earn a first win in 10 Premier League matches but they paid the price for their profligacy. Beto had given Sean Dyche's side the lead but the striker also missed a penalty and the Hammers rallied late to leave the home side crestfallen and supporters frustrated.

Beto, who replaced Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front, had the first sight on goal for Everton but he dragged wide in the sixth minute.

Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford was forced into a decent stop four minutes later when he got down to Edson Alvarez’s long-range shot.

The game was rather cagey, with both sides struggling to create clear-cut opportunities until the 25th minute when Beto spurned a glorious chance to break the deadlock for Everton. He was slipped in by Dwight McNeil but the striker failed to keep him composure and his effort was kept out by Hammers keeper Alphonso Areola.

Yet Beto had a chance to atone for his miss with a gilt-edged opportunity on the stroke of half-time. The former Udinese marksman's dink inside the box hit the flailing arm of Kurt Zouma, with a penalty awarded by referee Craig Pawson following a VAR review. Beto stepped up but his attempt was meek and thwarted by Areola.

The 26-year-old did not dwell on that blunder, however, as he took his next opportunity with aplomb. Eleven minutes into the second half, James Garner fizzed in a cross from the right flank and Beto guided a header home.

Everton's advantage would last just six minutes, though, as West Ham equalised through a rare chance. James Ward-Prowse whipped in a corner and there was Zouma to make up for his earlier error by nodding beyond Pickford.

That could have sparked an upturn for the Hammers but it was Dyche's troops who went far closer to regaining the advantage. In the 70th minute, Beto's deflected shot forced a good save out of Areola and from the resulting corner, Abdoulaye Doucoure reacted at the back post but Tomas Soucek made a crucial goalline clearance.

It was Everton who were banging on the door to take all three points but in the 91st minute, West Ham landed a huge sucker-punch when the ball dropped kindly for Soucek and he applied a magnificent finish with the outside of his boot.

With the Blues chasing an equaliser, West Ham launched a swift counter-attack from a corner rounded off by Alvarez. That led to a chorus of boos ringing out from the home faithful, as well as at the full-time whistle as it's now two-and-a-half months since a league win.

Here's how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Made one decent stop in the first half and broke West Ham's lines a couple of times with his kicking. No chance with Zouma's header but made a smart save not too long after. Little chance with the late goals.

2 . Ben Godfrey - 5 Made an important back post clearance in the first half. Helped nullify Mohammed Kudus in the second period at times but did appear to get outjumped by Zouma for West Ham's goal.

3 . James Tarkowski - 6 Dominant in the first half. However, could not stop West Ham's late rally.