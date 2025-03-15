Everton player ratings from the 1-1 draw against West Ham United at Goodison Park.

Everton stretched their unbeaten streak in the Premier League to nine matches as they snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw against West Ham United at Goodison Park.

Jake O’Brien’s stoppage-time header earned the Toffees a point in what was a largely uneventful encounter. David Moyes’ side were below their best but deserved a share of the spoils on the balance of play.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a stunning save to keep the game goalless in the 13th minute. Team-mate Jarrad Branthwaite inadvertently steered a header from a corner towards the Blues’ net but Pickford sprawled to his left to thwart the ball away from the net.

The Toffees started to get on top, with Abdoualye Doucoure having a header easily kept out while Beto nodded a couple of efforts off target. West Ham still threatened, though, as Jarrod Bowen saw a half-volley tipped over by Pickford.

In the 33rd minute, Hammers keeper Alphone Areola was called into action when he did well to repel Jake O’Brien’s powerful drive from outside the box.

Then a minute before the interval, Everton thought they had golden chance to break the deadlock. Beto went down under pressure from Konstantinos Mavropanos inside the box, with referee Darren Bond awarding a penalty. However, following a VAR review, the decision was overturned.

The second half lacked quality for large parts, with Bowen’s low effort in the 61st minute beaten away by Pickford. But England’s No.1’s goal was breached six minutes later when Tomas Soucek was allowed too much space inside the Everton box and curled a shot into the far corner.

Everton did start to get back on top although they struggled to create anything clear cut. But in the 91st minute, they finally carved open an opportunity when Idrissa Gana Gueye’s acrobatic cross picked out O’Brien to head home from close range and send Goodison into ecstasy. Then moments later, Charly Alcaraz had a chance to snatch Everton all three points but his effort rolled narrowly wide of the far post,

A point was probably about fair, with Everton moving further clear of the Premier League relegation zone - the gap now being 17 points.

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 8

Showed stunning reactions to spare Branthwaite’s blushes and his save from Bowen in the first half wasn’t bad either. Kept out Bowen’s shot and then made another good save shortly after Soucek’s breakthrough.

Jake O’Brien - 7

Got forward as much as he could in the first half, whipping in some decent crosses and producing a good save from Areola. Perhaps should have got closer to shut down Bowen in the buildup to the breakthrough. Started getting on the front foot as Everton went behind and then came up with the goods when finding the equaliser.

James Tarkowski - 6

Had a fairly comfortable opening 45 minutes. However, probably should have closed Soucek down rather than trying to block the shot for the opener.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 6

Would have been really unlucky had his header found his own net. Timing didn’t look quite right on occasions in the second half, albeit he won most things that came his way,

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Sent an early cross into the Park End but delivered a cross for a Beto chance in the first half and didn’t do much wrong defensively. Tried to be an outlet in the second half but was short of attacking quality although Mohammed Kudus had little joy down his flank.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 6.5

Displayed his usual battling qualities in the first half and was efficient on the ball. However, levels dropped in the second half and was booked for a mistimed challenge but did really well to keep the ball alive and assist O’Brien for the equaliser.

James Garner -6

Kept the ball well in the first half but didn’t get forward as much as he might have liked. Put himself about after the break, to his credit, before being subbed in the 79th minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 4

Had a couple of moments in the first half but frustratingly gave the ball away too often. Huffed and puffed in the second period before being substituted after West Ham’s opener.

Jack Harrison - 5

Got up and down the flank in the first half and put in a couple of dangerous balls into the box. Had to do his share of defending after the break but crossing couldn’t pick out a man. Subbed in the 79th minute.

Beto - 5

Couldn’t hit the target with two half-chances but did well leading the line and his clever trickery won the penalty that was overturned. Fed off scraps in the second half and subbed in the 79th minute.

Carlos Alcaraz - 6

Showed some good skill at times on the ball without really impacting the first half. Was better when moved centrally after Doucoure was withdraw. Played his part in the equaliser when his deep cross found Gueye and went so close to snatching a late winner.

Sub 1 - Jesper Lindstrom (replaced Doucoure) - 5

Couldn’t really impact things.

Sub 2 - Tim Ireogbunam (replaced Garner) - N/A

Added a bit of dynamism to the engine room.

Sub 3 - Youssef Chermiti (replaced Harrison) - N/A

Gave West Ham’s defence something to think about with his runs,

Sub 4 - Armando Broja (replaced Beto) - N/A

Good to see him back after injury and showed a few nice touches.