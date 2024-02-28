Everton boosted after successful points deduction appeal - but second charge still pending
It was confirmed on Monday that after months of agonising waiting, the Toffees' 10 point penalty for breaching profit and sustainability rules had been reduced to just six on appeal. The amended sanction lifts the Blues five points clear of relegation.
The Blues received the deduction three months ago. The charges were implemented on Everton after they recorded losses in excess of £105 million over a three-year period, ending in 2022.
LiverpoolWorld's football journalist, Will Rooney said: "They’re five points now above the relegation zone which is massive. It takes them up to 15th in the table, five points, clear of the drop zone."
In its defence, Everton cited the impact of the coronavirus pandemic preventing it from implementing its player trading strategy in 2020 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which had a knock-on effect in terms of sponsorship opportunities for the club.
Despite admitting the breach, the club were hit with a landmark decision – a point more than Portsmouth received for going into administration in 2010.
In January, the Toffees were hit with a second charge by the Premier League for an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules. The new charge follows scrutiny of the period up to last summer.
Mayor Steve Rotheram and the Evertonian Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham met with Everton Fan Advisory Board members earlier this year to express their concern about the deduction.
Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive, refused to hand over minutes of a Premier League board meeting in which the points deduction was decided. This caused further anger, including from the Metro Mayor, who questioned how fans could truly support decisions made going forward.