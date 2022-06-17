Everton’s Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season have now been confirmed.

The Toffees will kick-off their campaign when Chelsea visit Goodison Park on Saturday 6 August.

Frank Lampard’s side endured a rollercoaster of a ride last campaign. They finished a disappointing 16th, having secured their top-flight status on the penultimate day with a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Still, Lampard helped rebuild bridges with Evertonians and there is optimism heading into the latest term.

It’s been somewhat of a subdued transfer window for the Blues so far, with Fabian Delph, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun and Jonjoe Kenny among the senior players to depart.

Everton have yet to make a signing but it’s difficult to envisage a few won’t arrive before the curtain-raiser against Chelsea.

Taking some of those rumours into account, here’s how Everton could line-up when they face Thomas Tuchel’s men.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Stock has risen even further after a fine 2021-22 season. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

2. RB - Seamus Coleman The Everton captain has the utmost respect of Lampard. He might not play as frequently with Nathan Patterson waiting in the wings, but a start of the opening day is likely if fit. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3. CB - James Tarkwoski The defender is expected to join Everton once his Burnley contract officially expires. Will be tasked with shoring up a defence that shipped 66 league goals last season.

4. CB - Ben Godfrey Had somewhat of a stuttering 2021-22 because of Covid-19 issues and injuries. But Godfrey is highly rated by Lampard and there remains doubt around Yerry Mina’s long-term ability to stay fit. Continuity may be key. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images