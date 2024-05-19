Everton bring the curtain down on their 2023-24 season when they make the trip to Arsenal (16.00 BST).
It has been a rollercoaster campaign for the Toffees - and supporters will be glad for a break. Everton have been hit with two separate points deductions totalling eight points yet they have avoided a Premier League relegation battle with relative ease. Sean Dyche’s side sit 16th in the table yet 14 points clear of Luton Town, who are 18th.
The Blues are ending the season with momentum, having gone unbeaten in their past five games - winning four of them including a 1-0 triumph over Sheffield United last weekend. What’s more, their performance could impact the Premier League title race with Arsenal two points behind Manchester City and cannot afford a slip-up.
There’s no doubt that travelling Evertonians will enjoy the day soaking up the sun in the capital with the pressure off. But they’ll still want to see a victory and it could be the last time they see a few players don the royal blue jersey.
Ahead of the Emirates Stadium clash, here is the Everton team predicted.
