Everton bring the curtain down on their 2023-24 season when they make the trip to Arsenal (16.00 BST).

It has been a rollercoaster campaign for the Toffees - and supporters will be glad for a break. Everton have been hit with two separate points deductions totalling eight points yet they have avoided a Premier League relegation battle with relative ease. Sean Dyche’s side sit 16th in the table yet 14 points clear of Luton Town, who are 18th.

The Blues are ending the season with momentum, having gone unbeaten in their past five games - winning four of them including a 1-0 triumph over Sheffield United last weekend. What’s more, their performance could impact the Premier League title race with Arsenal two points behind Manchester City and cannot afford a slip-up.

There’s no doubt that travelling Evertonians will enjoy the day soaking up the sun in the capital with the pressure off. But they’ll still want to see a victory and it could be the last time they see a few players don the royal blue jersey.

Ahead of the Emirates Stadium clash, here is the Everton team predicted.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford England's No.1 keeper will want a 14th clean sheet and to take impetus into this summer's Euros.

2 . RB - Ben Godfrey The defender was benched against Sheffield United last week but could return to hand the pace of Arsenal's attack ahead of Seamus Coleman. The Everton captain has been offered a new 12-month contract.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The Everton vice-captain has been robust and put his body on the line throughout the season. He'll have to do that one final time. Photo: Lewis Storey