Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
Everton predicted line-up vs Aston Villa - as two changes made amid Arnaut Danjuma decision

Everton team predicted to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 14th Jan 2024, 09:06 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 09:12 GMT

Everton are back in Premier League action when they welcome Aston Villa to Goodison Park (14.00 GMT).

The Toffees sit above the relegation zone only on goal difference, having been hit by a 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules. And although that has been appealed, Sean Dyche and his coaching staff will be very much planning for the worst and that the punishment is not reduced.

With Everton not winning in their past five games, it's imperative they find the results to get them out of their current predicament. After a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, the Blues have had a 10-day break between games to refresh. However, they'll be without key winger Dwight McNeil because of an ankle injury while Idrissa Gana Gueye (AFCON), Ashley Young (hamstring) and Dele (hip) are absent.

They also face a Villa side who are this season's surprise package and have a chance to move joint-top of the Premier League if they are victorious.

Dyche has plenty to weigh up when it comes to selecting his team. With all that in mind, here's the Everton line-up predicted to face Villa.

The England No.1 will be back between the posts after being rested for the FA Cup.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Helped Everton keep a clean sheet in what was only his second start after a serious knee injury and his experience is favoured.

2. RB - Seamus Coleman

The vice-captain has been in consistent form throughout the campaign but must keep Ollie Watkins quiet.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

The 21-year-old will aim to impress once again against top opposition.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

