Everton make their return to action after a three-week break as they travel to AFC Bournemouth (15.00 GMT).
And despite the Toffees not being in action, it's been an eventful period. Nottingham Forest were slapped with a four-point deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules - yet Everton fans were left scratching their head how it was two fewer than the Blues received despite being adjudged to have overspent £15 million more.
What's more, Everton's case for a second alleged breach of spending regulations has also been heard by an independent commission.
Still, Sean Dyche can only focus on matters on the pitch - and he knows results need to improve. The Toffees haven't won in their past 11 Premier League games and they could get dragged into a relegation battle if things don't improve swiftly.
Everton jetted off to Portugal for a training camp and they'll be hoping the work done can improve their troubles in front of goal. Dyche may also weigh up changes to his starting line-up from the 2-0 loss at Manchester United last time out.