Everton make their return to action after a three-week break as they travel to AFC Bournemouth (15.00 GMT).

And despite the Toffees not being in action, it's been an eventful period. Nottingham Forest were slapped with a four-point deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules - yet Everton fans were left scratching their head how it was two fewer than the Blues received despite being adjudged to have overspent £15 million more.

What's more, Everton's case for a second alleged breach of spending regulations has also been heard by an independent commission.

Still, Sean Dyche can only focus on matters on the pitch - and he knows results need to improve. The Toffees haven't won in their past 11 Premier League games and they could get dragged into a relegation battle if things don't improve swiftly.

Everton jetted off to Portugal for a training camp and they'll be hoping the work done can improve their troubles in front of goal. Dyche may also weigh up changes to his starting line-up from the 2-0 loss at Manchester United last time out.

1 . Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

2 . GK - Jordan Pickford The critics were out with their pitchforks after his mistake for England against Belgium - despite it being his first notable error representing the Three Lions. Everton fans know his quality.

3 . RB - Seamus Coleman The Everton skipper replace twice for the Republic of Ireland and should be in good fettle to make a return to the XI.