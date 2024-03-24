Dyche has a mostly fully fit squad to choose from.Dyche has a mostly fully fit squad to choose from.
Dyche has a mostly fully fit squad to choose from.

Everton predicted line-up vs Bournemouth - Sean Dyche makes Beto decision - gallery

Everton team news: Everton face off against Bournemouth in the Premier League after the international break.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 24th Mar 2024, 07:07 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 07:17 GMT

Everton will face AFC Bournemouth after the international break as they look to distance themselves from the bottom three.

But this game is just the start of a hectic schedule that includes three games in seven days. After Bournemouth, they face Newcastle away before welcoming lowly Burnley to Goodison Park, in what is a huge opportunity to earn three points. A lot of players have headed on international duty but the squad is in a strong shape when it comes to injuries - with just over a week to go, we've decided to predict what side Sean Dyche will be able to choose.

He remains as a vital cog and is Everton through-and-through at this point.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

He remains as a vital cog and is Everton through-and-through at this point.

Godfrey has played the last few games at right-back and it seems Dyche trusts him more than Nathan Patterson or veteran Seamus Coleman.

2. RB - Ben Godfrey

Godfrey has played the last few games at right-back and it seems Dyche trusts him more than Nathan Patterson or veteran Seamus Coleman.

The ever-present will be ready to start once again.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

The ever-present will be ready to start once again.

Branthwaite has been called up to the senior England squad and will be back in action for Everton as long as there are no injuries suffered.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Branthwaite has been called up to the senior England squad and will be back in action for Everton as long as there are no injuries suffered.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BournemouthBurnleyNewcastleSean Dyche