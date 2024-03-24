But this game is just the start of a hectic schedule that includes three games in seven days. After Bournemouth, they face Newcastle away before welcoming lowly Burnley to Goodison Park, in what is a huge opportunity to earn three points. A lot of players have headed on international duty but the squad is in a strong shape when it comes to injuries - with just over a week to go, we've decided to predict what side Sean Dyche will be able to choose.