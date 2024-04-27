Everton could secure their Premier League status when they face Brentford in the Premier League (12.30 BST).

The Toffees head into the Goodison Park encounter on a high after successive wins. A 2-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest was backed up by a magnificent 2-0 win against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

That’s taken Sean Dyche’s side eight points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town. And should the Hatters drop points against Wolves, a victory for Everton will see them safe from demotion.

It would be a monumental achievement for the Blues despite being docked eight points for two separate breaches of financial rules. But Dyche won’t be getting carried away and will insist his troops remain level ahead.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin produced a man-of-the-match performance against Liverpool and scored the second goal. That’s despite the striker being ill beforehand and wasn’t quite over his issue when Dyche spoke to the media earlier this week. Vitalii Mykolenko has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

There are some decisions for Dyche to ponder and here’s the Everton team predicted to face Brentford.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Produced another magnificent performance against Liverpool and will now gun for a 12th clean sheet this season.

2 . RB - Ben Godfrey Kept his discipline superbly against Liverpool and should keep his spot.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Everton's vice-captain was an absolute rock against Liverpool and he'll be so important in both boxes.