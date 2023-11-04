Register
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
Everton predicted line-up vs Brighton - as Sean Dyche makes two changes amid Ashley Young call - gallery

Everton team predicted to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 4th Nov 2023, 08:07 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 08:43 GMT

Everton go in search of a sixth win in eight matches when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Goodison Park (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees can cap off a fine week-long period that has already seen them earn a 1-0 victory at West Ham before moving into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals following a 3-0 triumph over Burnley.

Sean Dyche now wants to see his side add to the home mentality, with just one Premier League win being yielded so far this season. And the Goodison boss knows that Everton prepare to face a Brighton side and that the home side will have to be ‘tactically aware’.

Dyche has some selection decisions to make against the Seagulls, with Ashley Young scoring upon his return to the line-up while Idrissa Gana Gueye and Beto also caught the eye off the bench. Ahead of the encounter, here’s the predicted Everton team.

Barely tested against Burnley and will be expecting a busier afternoon.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

The Scotland international was rested midweek and Ashley Young’s goalscoring performance has given Dyche something to ponder. But Patterson helped earn a win at West Ham and that’s why he may be restored.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

Opened the scoring against Burnley but his defensive work will be more important.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

The 21-year-old’s form continues to made rapid headway but he’ll be expecting a tough test.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

