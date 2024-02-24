Everton aim to give their Premier League survival hopes a boost when they make the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion today (15.00 GMT).

The wait for the Toffees' appeal against a 10-point deduction for a breach of profit and sustainability rules has lasted another week - something that is frustrating fans and Sean Dyche has admitted may be having a psychological effect on his players - and it leaves them above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Yet the Everton manager and his troops know they cannot dwell on that factor. Improving results is what is required, having won just once in the past 12 games in all competitions. The Blues required a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace earlier this week, which indeed hauled them out of the bottom three on goal difference.

Everton face a Brighton side who are volatile and thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 earlier in the campaign. Dyche and his troops will take confidence from their barnstorming performance when they met the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium last season as they delivered a stunning 5-1 triumph.

Ahead of the encounter, here's the Everton team predicted.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford England's No.1 didn't have too many saves to make against Palace but missed out on a clean sheet in the race for the Golden Glove. He'll be hoping for a shutout.

2 . RB - Ben Godfrey Hasn't really put a foot wrong during his spell in the team and it would be harsh if he was benched.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The Everton vice-captain will be expected to have an impact in both boxes.