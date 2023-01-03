Everton predicted line-up gallery vs Brighton - with surprise option replacing Amadou Onana
Everton team predicted against Brighton in the Premier League.
Everton prepare for their first game of 2023 tonight when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Goodison Park.
And it’s the first of two crucial home games for the Toffees as they look to climb away from the Premier League relegation battle.
Frank Lampard’s side are in a battle at the foot of the table. They currently sit just one point and two places above the drop zone.
However, Everton can take confidence from a huge 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday and it’s imperative that they build momentum.
The Blues prepare for back-to-back home games in the top flight, with a clash against Manchester United in the FA Cup sandwiched in between.
Goodison was always going to be paramount to Everton’s campaign. And after a dismal 2-1 loss to Wolves on Boxing Day at L4, maximum points against Brighton and then Southampton will improve Lampard’s outfit’s position.
For the visit of Brighton, Amadou Onana must serve a one-match suspension after picking up five bookings.
Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina missed the City draw due to illness and could be back, while James Garner (back) and Andros Townsend (knee) are ruled out.
With all that in mind, here’s the Everton team we predict to face the Seagulls.