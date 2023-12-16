Everton can move further clear of the Premier League relegation zone when they travel to Burnley (17.30 GMT).

Having been hit with a 10-point deduction for being found guilty of a breach of financial rules, the Toffees are already out of the drop zone. Three successive victories over Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Chelsea has moved Sean Dyche's men four points above the demotion places - and they would be 10th without being hit with the unprecedented punishment.

Indeed, Everton would be 10th on 23 points if not for the docking. Given the aim was to avoid another dogfight at the foot of the table, they'd be a full 15 points above Burnley, who have struggled since their return to the top flight.

Dyche spent 10 years in charge at Turf Moor. However, he has insisted there's no room for sentiment heading back to the Clarets after being sacked in April 2022.

Everton have some selection problems, with Jarrad Brantwaite and Idrissa Gana Gueye suspended while Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are both ruled out with injury. Dyche is posed a couple of questions and here's how we predict Everton will line up.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Kept three clean sheets and confidence will be high. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Certain to start with Coleman and Young. Did very well off the bench against Chelsea and will be aiming to grasp his chance.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The Everton vice-captain has been excellent of late but will not have to adapt with a new partner.