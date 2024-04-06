Everton have the chance to pull further clear of the relegation zone when they face Burnley at Goodison Park.

The Toffees haven't won in 13 Premier League matches - their worst-ever run in the competition. But Sean Dyche’s side did show resolve to battle back and earn a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United earlier this week. And with Luton Town losing at the hands of Arsenal, it means there’s a four-point gap between Everton and the drop zone.

The Blues improved markedly in the second half at St James’ Park and they’ll be looking to build on that display. They face a Burnley outfit who have won just four games since their return to the top flight and are 19th. What’s more, Everton have already defeated the Clarets twice this season - earning a 3-0 triumph in the Carabao Cup and a 2-0 success at Turf Moor in the league.

After their performance in the second 45 minutes against Newcastle, Dyche will have plenty to ponder when it comes to his starting line-up. Supporters are conducting a pre-match march to build an atmosphere in a bid for Everton to claim what they believe should be a victory.

Ahead of the game, here’s the Everton team predicted to face Burnley.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford England's No.1 keeper was magnificent against Newcastle and got Everton out of trouble in the first half.

2 . RB - Seamus Coleman Came on late against Newcastle, having scored an own goal for Bournemouth's winner last weekend. But plenty would agree the Everton captain is the best option in the position.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Didn't have his best game at Newcastle and has had somewhat of a dip in form but remains first choice.