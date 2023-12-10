Everton can move further clear of the Premier League relegation zone when they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park (14.00 GMT).

The Toffees were hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules and jettisoned all of the way to the bottom three after a bright start to the campaign. But it took Sean Dyche's side just 20 days to move out of the drop zone following a stunning 3-0 win over Newcastle United.

Had Everton not been docked points, they would sit 10th in the table and ahead of Chelsea, who have spent more than £1 billion in transfer fees since a Todd Boehly-led consortium purchased the club in May 2022. The Blues have found rhythm having won their previous two games and confidence is high.

A triumph for Everton, coupled with a loss for Luton against Man City, would see Dyche's troops four points adrift of safety. The home side do have some injury concerns, with Seamus Coleman picking up an issue on his seven-month return to the team after a serious knee injury against Newcastle. Amadou Onana (calf) and James Garner (illness) also missed the success over the Magpies.

Ahead of the Chelsea clash, here's the Everton team predicted.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Kept back-to-back clean sheets and will now be desperate for a third. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

2 . RB - Ashley Young The veteran 38-year-old featured in a right-midfield role against Newcastle but could be back in defence with Coleman a doubt.

3 . CB - Jarrad Brantwaite The 21-year-old continues to impress. Simply undroppable but is one booking away from serving a ban.