Register
BREAKING
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Everton predicted line-up vs Chelsea - as Sean Dyche makes change amid huge fitness boost - gallery

Everton team predicted to face Chelsea in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 10th Dec 2023, 08:30 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 08:43 GMT

Everton can move further clear of the Premier League relegation zone when they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park (14.00 GMT).

The Toffees were hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules and jettisoned all of the way to the bottom three after a bright start to the campaign. But it took Sean Dyche's side just 20 days to move out of the drop zone following a stunning 3-0 win over Newcastle United.

Had Everton not been docked points, they would sit 10th in the table and ahead of Chelsea, who have spent more than £1 billion in transfer fees since a Todd Boehly-led consortium purchased the club in May 2022. The Blues have found rhythm having won their previous two games and confidence is high.

A triumph for Everton, coupled with a loss for Luton against Man City, would see Dyche's troops four points adrift of safety. The home side do have some injury concerns, with Seamus Coleman picking up an issue on his seven-month return to the team after a serious knee injury against Newcastle. Amadou Onana (calf) and James Garner (illness) also missed the success over the Magpies.

Ahead of the Chelsea clash, here's the Everton team predicted.

Kept back-to-back clean sheets and will now be desperate for a third.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Kept back-to-back clean sheets and will now be desperate for a third. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The veteran 38-year-old featured in a right-midfield role against Newcastle but could be back in defence with Coleman a doubt.

2. RB - Ashley Young

The veteran 38-year-old featured in a right-midfield role against Newcastle but could be back in defence with Coleman a doubt.

The 21-year-old continues to impress. Simply undroppable but is one booking away from serving a ban.

3. CB - Jarrad Brantwaite

The 21-year-old continues to impress. Simply undroppable but is one booking away from serving a ban.

The Everton vice-captain was excellent for the most part against Newcastle, although got away with one shaky moment.

4. CB - James Tarkowski

The Everton vice-captain was excellent for the most part against Newcastle, although got away with one shaky moment.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sean DycheChelseaPremier League