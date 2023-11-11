Everton look for more success on the road when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees head into the game on the back of a three-match unbeaten run - and were unlucky not to have been triumphant against Brighton last week.

Optimism is growing that a Premier League relegation battle can be avoided, having narrowly avoided the drop in the previous two campaigns. So far this term, Everton have picked up seven of their 11 points on their travels and Sean Dyche will be hoping for another strong display.

The Blues boss does have some selection decisions to make from the 1-1 draw with Brighton. His main dilemma will be if Amadou Onana is once again fit, having been nursing a minor calf injury. Jarrad Branthwaite (knock) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (illness) are also minor doubts.

With all that in mind, here's the Everton team predicted to face Palace.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Unlucky to have conceded against Brighton and will aim for a third league clean sheet at Selhurst Park.

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson The Scotland international was benched against Brighton, which was to some fans' surprise. However, Patterson's pace on the counter may give him the nod over Ashley Young.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The vice-captain has been leading by example of late.