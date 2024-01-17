Everton aim to book their spot in the FA Cup fourth round when they face Crystal Palace at Goodison Park (19.45 GMT).

The Premier League rivals couldn't be separated when they played out a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park earlier this month - so the tie has gone to a replay.

However, in truth, the Toffees being charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaching profit and sustainability rules for a second time has dominated the build-up to the game. Everton were already hit with a 10-point deduction for being guilty of breaking spending regulations in the 2021-22 season - and have been accused of similar in 2022-23.

Sean Dyche has expressed his verdict, admitting that the charge is 'tough to take' but the Blues boss can only dictate what happens on the pitch and will be hoping his squad harness their frustrations on the pitch.

For the visit of Palace, Everton are sweating on the fitness of Seamus Coleman (hamstring) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (fatigue) while Ashley Young (hamstring) and Dele (hip) remain absent. Dyche also has to weigh up whether to make changes from last Sunday's 0-0 draw against Aston Villa with the Goodison chief admitting his troops can be better in attack.

With all that in mind, here's the Everton team predicted to face the Eagles.

1 . GK - Joao Virginia The No.2 didn't put a foot wrong when given a chance in the first meeting between these two sides at Selhurst Park and would be worthy of another outing.

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Coleman might not be risked given his recent injury problems so Nathan Patterson could be handed a chance.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The vice-captain has been in consistent form throughout the campaign and was excellent against Villa.