Everton start their FA Cup campaign when they face Crystal Palace in the third round at Selhurst Park tonight (20.00 GMT).

The Toffees' chief priority this season is to avoid Premier League relegation. If it wasn't for a 10-point deduction for being guilty of breaching of financial rules. Everton have appealed the decision but the unprecedented punishment means they sit just a point above the drop zone.

Everton have hit a difficult run of results, losing their past three games. However, Sean Dyche has remained positive by his side's performances with the exception of Saturday's 3-0 loss against Wolves - in which he felt the Blues looked fatigued after a busy run of fixtures.

Dyche has made it clear that he wants to win every game and will be naming an Everton team that can beat Palace - as they did when earning a 3-2 win in the league two months ago. However, the Toffees have injury problems, with several players including Abdoulaye Doucoure rated 'touch and go' to feature.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England No.1 has not kept a clean sheet in four games and will be hungry for a shutout.

2 . RB - Seamus Coleman Did well when making his return from injury off the bench at Wolves. Nathan Patterson has struggled of late so he could be benched.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Was well below his best at Wolves but that was a rare off-day for him.