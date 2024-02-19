Everton can move out of the Premier League relegation zone when they welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park tonight (20.00 GMT).

Results over the weekend went favourably for the Toffees, with Sheffield United and Burnley both being thrashed 5-0 by Brighton and Arsenal respectively while Luton Town suffered a 2-1 loss against Manchester United.

It could be a pivotal week for Everton as there's a chance that they'll hear the results from their appeal after a 10-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules. Should the Blues' punishment be reduced then it'll ease their threat of the drop.

Yet Sean Dyche's side can propel themselves out of the bottom three regardless, although improvements are required. Everton have won just one of their previous 11 games, which came against Palace in the FA Cup third round last month, and lost 2-0 to champions Manchester City last weekend.

vGoals have dried up, although Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to give the Blues a big injury boost. He's missed 10 of the past 11 games, although Dyche may be cautious with the six-goal top scorer.

Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman are also in contention to start against a Palace sit who are set to be without key attacking duo Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. There will also be no Roy Hodgson in the Eagles dugout after he was taken ill last week.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The Everton keeper sits joint-top of the race for the Golden Glove and can take the lead with another clean sheet.

2 . RB - Ben Godfrey Barely put a foot wrong in the past three games and it would be harsh if he lost his spot.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Everton's vice-captain will be expecting a physical battle.