Everton make the trip to Fulham tonight (19.45 GMT) hoping they aim to climb away from the Premier League relegation zone.

The Toffees' only focus this season now remains in the top flight after they exited the FA Cup at the hands of Luton Town last weekend. A last-gasp 2-1 loss was disappointing amid a largely disappointing performance at Goodison Park.

However, remaining in the top flight is the priority for Sean Dyche's side. A 10-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules has plunged Everton into another scrap, having narrowly avoided the drop in the past two seasons.

The Toffees currently sit one point and one place above the bottom three and have won only one of their past eight games in all competitions. However, the Blues' away form has been good this term - it's the sixth best in the Premier League - and they can take confidence heading to Craven Cottage.

Dyche again has injury problems to contend with, however. Top-scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Andre Gomes has suffered a calf setback. Seamus Coleman is another doubt, while Idrissa Gana Gueye is absent again as he's been on African Cup of Nations duty with Senegal - who are now out of the tournament after losing to Ivory Coast on penalties in the last 16.

Regardless, Dyche may be looking at making changes to his side that lost to Luton. Ahead of the clash against Fulham, here's the Everton team predicted.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Joao Virginia has been impressive in the past two games in the FA Cup but Everton's No.1 Pickford will return.

2 . CB - James Tarkowski The vice-captain has been solid of late despite results not going Everton's way.

3 . CB - Michael Keane Dyche could be tempted to switch to a three-man defence and Keane is the next player in line judging on selection this season.