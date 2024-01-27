Everton look to take another step closer to Wembley when they face Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round at Goodison Park.

The Toffees find themselves in a third successive Premier League relegation battle after being hit by a 10-point deduction for being guilty of breaching financial rules - and face another fight after being charged for a second time.

Staying up in the top flight is the main aim - but the Cup can be a welcome distraction. And supporters would also relish a trip to the national stadium and the chance to end their 29-year wait for a trophy.

Injuries are starting to mount for Everton, however. Abdoulaye Doucoure, Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes and Ashley Young are all set to miss out, while Dele has been forced to have groin surgery. Idrissa Gana Gueye is also unavailable as he's on Senegal duty at the African Cup of Nations.

Luton are also in a scrap to stay up in the Premier League this term and sit a point behind the Toffees in the table. They also earned a surprise 2-1 at Goodison in September so won't go underestimated.

With all that in mind, here's the Everton team predicted to face the Hatters.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Joao Virginia was immense in both third-round games against Palace. However, it's been two weeks since Pickford had a game and Everton may want to get him back into the swing of things ahead of their Premier League restart.

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Set to continue with Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young likely to be absent. A good display is needed if Patterson is to keep his berth when they're both back fit.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The vice-captain has been in consistent form and keeping Luton's focal point Carlton Morris quiet will be important.