Register
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty ImageEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Image
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Image

Everton predicted line-up vs Luton Town - four changes made amid Dominic Calvert-Lewin call - gallery

The Everton team that could face Luton at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
Published 30th Sep 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST

Everton go in search of their first home victory of the season when they welcome Luton Town to Goodison Park (15.00 BST).

And the Toffees should be feeling confident about picking up a result at L4 after successive victories. Having taken just one point from their opening six matches, Sean Dyche’s men got off the mark with a 3-1 win at Brentford in thr Premier League last weekend.

Then earlier this week, another impressive display on the road yielded a 2-1 triumph against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Now the challenge for Everton is to convert that form at Goodison.

They face a Luton side who have picked up just one point since promotion to the top flight and were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League One Exeter. Dyche’s squad is looking as healthy as its ever done during his time as manager and he has options to select from.

There will be no headache as the it’s the scenario every manager covets and here’s how we predict Everton line-up.

Still awaits a clean sheet this season but was top class at Villa.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Still awaits a clean sheet this season but was top class at Villa.

Likely to be playing in either full-back role but with Vitalii Mykolenko a doubt, it may be the left-hand side.

2. LB - Ashley Young

Likely to be playing in either full-back role but with Vitalii Mykolenko a doubt, it may be the left-hand side. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Will continue to skipper Everton and provide the leadership required.

3. James Tarkowski -

Will continue to skipper Everton and provide the leadership required.

The England under-21 international has been magnificent this season.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The England under-21 international has been magnificent this season.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Luton TownSean DycheAston VillaBrentford