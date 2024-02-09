Everton face arguably their toughest fixture of the season when they travel to Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The Toffees need not be reminded of the stern challenge it will be to deliver a result at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side are widely regarded as the best team in the world, having claimed the Treble last season and go in pursuit of a fourth successive league title.

Everton, meanwhile, languish in the relegation zone having been hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules. They are awaiting the outcome of their appeal hearing hoping that their punishment will be reduced.

And while Sean Dyche's side haven't won in the top flight since before Christmas, they earned two gutsy draws against Fulham and Tottenham last week amid a depleted squad. Injuries continue to take their toll, with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Arnaut Danjuma all absent while Amadou Onana remains a doubt.

Everton can take heart from the fact they earned a 1-1 draw at City last season, while their 3-1 loss at Goodison Park earlier this season was shrouded in controversy when Onana conceded a penalty for handball at point-blank range.

Dyche has several decisions to make if the Toffees are to return to Merseyside with a share of the spoils or all three points. With everything in mind, here's the Everton team predicted to face City.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford England's No.1 will be expecting a busy afternoon.

2 . RB - Ashely Young The 38-year-old has operated as a midfielder in the past two games but could drop back into defence.

3 . CB - Ben Godfrey Done well at right-back in the past two games but Godfrey could move be moved centrally to shore up the defence. He did so against City last season, getting under Erling Haaland's skin.