Everton are aiming for a belated Christmas present with a victory over Manchester City at Goodison Park (20.15 GMT).

The Toffees four-match winning streak in the Premier League came to an end as they suffered a 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur four days ago. However, a poor start defensively was the cause of the defeat, with Sean Dyche's side worth at least a share of the spoils for their performance in the final 60 minutes of the content.

But Everton have to take the result on the chin. With Luton Town earning a 3-2 victory over Sheffield United, the Blues are now just a point above the relegation zone - and have dropped to 17th following Nottingham Forest's surprise 3-1 triumph at Newcastle United.

Things don't get any easier for Everton as they prepare to face City, who have recently been crowned Club World Cup winners. Pep Guardiola's side have not been at their best so far this campaign but they also start to hit their peak at this stage of the year.

Dyche has admitted that is squad is currently stretched, with key midfielders Abdoulaye Docuoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye both set to miss out while Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are doubts.

The Everton boss and his backroom staff will have to come up with a plan to nullify City. With that in mind, here's the predicted team.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England No.1 will be wary how busy he could be in the Everton goal.

2 . RWB - Nathan Patterson The Scotland international has been tested defensively of late and won't get much let-up here.

3 . CB - Ben Godfrey A lack of midfielders could see Dyche deploy three central defenders. Godfrey was magnificent in the 1-1 draw at Man City last season under Frank Lampard and his athleticism could be pivotal.