Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton predicted line-up vs Man Utd - as Sean Dyche makes two changes amid Beto decision - gallery

Everton team predicted to face Man Utd in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

By Will Rooney
Published 8th Mar 2024, 09:05 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 09:12 GMT

Everton look to end their lengthy winless streak when they make the trip to Manchester United on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The Toffees have gone 10 Premier League matches without a victory. And while Sean Dyche's side are five points above the relegation zone, after their points deduction was reduced from 10 to six, improved results are required to ensure they are not dragged into another dogfight.

Everton suffered a 3-1 loss against West Ham United last weekend, although it was a game they created enough chances to win three points. Dyche was left frustrated at full-time but speaking at his pre-match press conference, he told of his pride he has for the players' efforts this campaign,

For the Old Trafford encounter against United, Idrissa Gana Gueye is unlikely to be available because of a groin injury while Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) and Dele remain absent. Dyche also has to weigh up whether to make any other chances from the West Ham reverse.

With all that in mind, here's the Everton team predicted to face the Red Devils.

The Everton keeper has fallen behind in the race for the Golden Glove and will have been frustrated to have conceded three goals against West Ham.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

The Everton keeper has fallen behind in the race for the Golden Glove and will have been frustrated to have conceded three goals against West Ham.

Everton have options for the position but Dyche may decide to bring his captain back into the team for experience.

2. RB - Seamus Coleman

Everton have options for the position but Dyche may decide to bring his captain back into the team for experience.

Everton's vice-captain will be expected to make an impact in both boxes.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

Everton's vice-captain will be expected to make an impact in both boxes.

The 21-year-old has one final chance to impress Gareth Southgate before England's squad is announced next week.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The 21-year-old has one final chance to impress Gareth Southgate before England's squad is announced next week.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sean DycheWest Ham UnitedPremier League