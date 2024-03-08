Everton look to end their lengthy winless streak when they make the trip to Manchester United on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The Toffees have gone 10 Premier League matches without a victory. And while Sean Dyche's side are five points above the relegation zone, after their points deduction was reduced from 10 to six, improved results are required to ensure they are not dragged into another dogfight.

Everton suffered a 3-1 loss against West Ham United last weekend, although it was a game they created enough chances to win three points. Dyche was left frustrated at full-time but speaking at his pre-match press conference, he told of his pride he has for the players' efforts this campaign,

For the Old Trafford encounter against United, Idrissa Gana Gueye is unlikely to be available because of a groin injury while Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) and Dele remain absent. Dyche also has to weigh up whether to make any other chances from the West Ham reverse.

With all that in mind, here's the Everton team predicted to face the Red Devils.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The Everton keeper has fallen behind in the race for the Golden Glove and will have been frustrated to have conceded three goals against West Ham.

2 . RB - Seamus Coleman Everton have options for the position but Dyche may decide to bring his captain back into the team for experience.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Everton's vice-captain will be expected to make an impact in both boxes.