Everton look to end their woeful run of form when they make the trip to Newcastle United (19.30 GMT).
The Toffees haven't won for 12 Premier League matches - an unwanted record that matches Mike Walker's horrendous streak in the 1993-1994 season - following a 2-1 loss at AFC Bournemouth last weekend.
Sean Dyche has claimed that he is not bothered about such a record and he's more focused on the bigger picture. The Goodison Park boss said: "It is a season’s work, it is always a season’s work. Runs come and go, there is noise around runs but I have had good runs, I have had indifferent runs, I have had record-breaking runs, it means absolutely nothing. I wouldn’t tell you about all the records that I have had, I wouldn’t bother you with that, it wouldn’t mean anything."
However, the performance in the defeat by the Cherries has to improve if Everton are to ensure they're not dragged into a third successive relegation battle.
Dyche will surely be considering changes to his starting line-up against a Newcastle side who earned a stunning 4-3 victory over West Ham United last time out. Ahead of kick-off, here's the Everton team predicted to face the Magpies at St James' Park.