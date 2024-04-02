Everton look to end their woeful run of form when they make the trip to Newcastle United (19.30 GMT).

The Toffees haven't won for 12 Premier League matches - an unwanted record that matches Mike Walker's horrendous streak in the 1993-1994 season - following a 2-1 loss at AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Sean Dyche has claimed that he is not bothered about such a record and he's more focused on the bigger picture. The Goodison Park boss said: "It is a season’s work, it is always a season’s work. Runs come and go, there is noise around runs but I have had good runs, I have had indifferent runs, I have had record-breaking runs, it means absolutely nothing. I wouldn’t tell you about all the records that I have had, I wouldn’t bother you with that, it wouldn’t mean anything."

However, the performance in the defeat by the Cherries has to improve if Everton are to ensure they're not dragged into a third successive relegation battle.

Dyche will surely be considering changes to his starting line-up against a Newcastle side who earned a stunning 4-3 victory over West Ham United last time out. Ahead of kick-off, here's the Everton team predicted to face the Magpies at St James' Park.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Must keep a cool head in between the posts as he'll come un for flak being a Sunderland academy graduate.

2 . RB - Seamus Coleman Should have done better for the own goal against Bournemouth but he's Everton's best option in the position.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Form has dipped somewhat of late, with Everton conceding seven goals in their past three games and needs to bounce back.