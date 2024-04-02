Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Everton predicted line-up vs Newcastle - as Sean Dyche rips up his midfield amid three changes - gallery

Everton team predicted to face Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James' Park.

By Will Rooney
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 09:11 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 09:26 BST

Everton look to end their woeful run of form when they make the trip to Newcastle United (19.30 GMT).

The Toffees haven't won for 12 Premier League matches - an unwanted record that matches Mike Walker's horrendous streak in the 1993-1994 season - following a 2-1 loss at AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Sean Dyche has claimed that he is not bothered about such a record and he's more focused on the bigger picture. The Goodison Park boss said: "It is a season’s work, it is always a season’s work. Runs come and go, there is noise around runs but I have had good runs, I have had indifferent runs, I have had record-breaking runs, it means absolutely nothing. I wouldn’t tell you about all the records that I have had, I wouldn’t bother you with that, it wouldn’t mean anything."

However, the performance in the defeat by the Cherries has to improve if Everton are to ensure they're not dragged into a third successive relegation battle.

Dyche will surely be considering changes to his starting line-up against a Newcastle side who earned a stunning 4-3 victory over West Ham United last time out. Ahead of kick-off, here's the Everton team predicted to face the Magpies at St James' Park.

Must keep a cool head in between the posts as he'll come un for flak being a Sunderland academy graduate.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Should have done better for the own goal against Bournemouth but he's Everton's best option in the position.

2. RB - Seamus Coleman

Form has dipped somewhat of late, with Everton conceding seven goals in their past three games and needs to bounce back.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

Perhaps should have done better to cut out the cross for Bournemouth's winner but he's been Everton's best player this season.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

