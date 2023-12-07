Everton face a stern test when they welcome Newcastle United to Goodison Park this evening (19.30 GMT).

The Toffees have the opportunity to lift themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone with a victory, which would be a huge boost psychologically. The club were hit with a 10-point deduction after being found guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules, which they have appealed and fans have vehemently protested against.

After a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest last weekend, Everton should presently sit 14th in the table. Instead, they're 18th and two points adrift of safety. Still, confidence in the squad will be high although results at home do need to improve. They have won just once at Goodison all season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have continued their momentum from last season that resulted in Champions League qualification. The Magpies are seventh but earned a 1-0 victory against Manchester United last time out and also thrashed Everton 4-1 in the fixture in April.

Dyche is set to be without Amadou Onana (calf) once again and he has to weigh up whether to make changes to the team that edged Forest. Ahead of kick-off, here's the Everton team predicted.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Earned a clean sheet at Forest but the goalkeeper will be expected a busier evening. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

2 . RB - Ashley Young Dyche has stuck with the veteran 38-year-old so far but he faces a challenging test with Anthony Gordon back at Goodison Park.

3 . CB - Jarrad Brantwaite The 21-year-old continues to impress. Simply undroppable but is one booking away from serving a ban.