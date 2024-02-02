Everton look to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The encounter takes place just a day after the Blues' appeal hearing is concluded, having been hit by a 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules.

Everton will be hoping that their punishment is reduced and the outcome is expected in mid-February. Until then, the ever-pragmatic Sean Dyche will be planning for the worst. The Toffees should sit 12th in the table had they not been slashed an unprecedented number of points. Yet instead they find themselves in 18th and plunged into another dogfight.

The Blues showed spirit and resolve as they battled to a 0-0 draw against Fulham earlier this week. Options were depleted and they may again be short for the visit of Tottenham.

Arnaut Danjuma limped off at Fulham, while Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman are doubtful. Meanwhile, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Dele remain sidelined.

Certainly, it's going to be a stiff task to yield a result against a Tottenham side who are fourth in the table and could go level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal. Ahead of the game, here's the Everton team predicted to face Spurs.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The Everton keeper is leading the race for the Golden Glove and he'll be expecting a fairly busy afternoon,

2 . RB - Ben Godfrey The former Norwich defender was linked with an exit in January. However, Everton were steadfast Godfrey would not be leaving and he had a good game in just his fourth appearance of the season at Fulham.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The vice-captain has been rock solid of late and will prove a threat at set-pieces.