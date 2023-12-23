Everton go in search of a fifth successive Premier League victory when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees have already moved out of the relegation zone after being hit by a 10-point deduction for a breach of financial rules. Such has been their excellent form, recording victories over Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Chelsea and Burnley that Everton are now seven points clear of the bottom three.

And while they lost to Fulham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on penalties, following a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes, Sean Dyche has insisted that the Blues still showed good improvements throughout.

However, the Everton boss is wary of the threat that Spurs pose. Ange Postegolou has made an outstanding impact since taking charge of the north London outfit in the summer, with Tottenham sitting fifth but in striking distance of the Champions League spots.

Dyche has some decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up, with Vitalli Mykolenko set to be back in contention after a groin injury.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England No.1 was unlucky not to have kept five successive clean sheets against Fulham.

2 . RWB - Nathan Patterson The Scotland international struggled somewhat against Willian in the Fulham game but a lack of options means he'll likely continue.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Unusually sloppy against Fulham but Tarkowski has been uber-consistent throughout his Everton career and was entitled to an off-day.