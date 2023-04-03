Everton predicted line-up gallery vs Tottenham Hotspur - as Ellis Simms call made
Everton team predicted to face Tottenham in the Premier League at Goodison Park.
Everton’s battle to avoid Premier League relegation recommences when they face Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park this evening (20.00 BST).
The Toffees had moved up to 15th in the table before the international break following a dramatic 2-2 draw at Chelsea.
But results over the weekend did not go Sean Dyche’s side’s way. Wins for Bournemouth and West Ham mean that Everton are now back down to 18th.
Still, Dyche will not be overly concerned. The pragmatic Blues boss is only too aware that only his team can dictate whether survival is achieved or not.
For the visit of Tottenham, who sacked Antonio Conte during the international break despite being in the race for a top-four finish, Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) and Andros Townsend (ACL) again.
Dyche still has several selections decisions to weigh up - including whether to hand Ellis Simms a start after he bagged the equaliser off the bench against Chelsea.
Here’s the Everton team we predict to line-up against Spurs.