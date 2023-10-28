Register
Everton predicted starting line-up vs West Ham - as James Garner moves position again - gallery

Everton team predicted to face West Ham in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 28th Oct 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 11:26 BST

Everton return to action when they make the trip to West Ham United on Sunday.

It’s been a moving week for the Toffees off the pitch following the passing of chairman Bill Kenwright at the age of 78. Tributes have poured in and it’ll be an emotional day for the club.

And Sean Dyche will know that the best way Everton can remember Kenwright is by delivering a victory in the capital. The Blues boss has been encouraged by the progress his side have made in recent weeks, having won three of their previous four games before last weekend’s Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool.

Yet that was a game riddled with refereeing controversy Everton were on the wrong end of. Things could have been so different had Ibrahima Konate been sent off the Reds after the Toffees had Ashley Young dismissed.

That means that Everton will be without the 38-year-old against West Ham as he serves a one-match ban. Dyche has to weigh up who comes in for Young and whether he makes any other changes to his side. With all that in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted to face the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Didn’t actually have too much to do in the Merseyside derby despite conceding twice. May have to be on his toes here.

2. GK - Jordan Pickford

The Ukraine international has offered Everton more balance and solidity in recent weeks.

3. LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

The 21-year-old continues to earn rave reviews after another consummate dispaly in the derby.

4. CB - Jarrad Brantwaite

