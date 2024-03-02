Everton aim for a first win in 10 Premier League games when they welcome West Ham United to Goodison Park on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

And the Toffees play their first fixture since their points deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules was successfully reduced. Having been docked 10 points in November, that punishment has now dropped to six - which eases Sean Dyche's side's battle against relegation.

Everton have now moved up to 15th in the table, some five points above the drop zone. Dyche believes that greater clarity can help his troops, who are without a victory in nine matches. They appeared to be on track to secure a triumph at Brighton last weekend but conceded a 95th-minute goal and were held to a 1-1 draw.

West Ham's form has been up-and-down of late, although they delivered an impressive 4-2 win at Brentford earlier this week. However, Everton should take confidence from the 1-0 triumph they earned when the two outfits met at the London Stadium in October.

Injuries have taken their toll on the Blues' thin squad and there are doubts around key midfielders Idrissa Gana Gueye and Amadou Onana, who both have groin issues. Dyche may have to make a decision on the pair and if any other changes will be mind. With everything in mind, here's the Everton team predicted to face West Ham.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The Everton keeper still sits joint-top of the Golden Glove race and will be hoping for another clean sheet.

2 . RB - Ben Godfrey Enjoying a good spell in the team and the berth is his to lose at the moment.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Everton's vice-captain will be expected to make an impact in both boxes.