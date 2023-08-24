Register
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Everton predicted line-up vs Wolves - Dominic Calvert-Lewin decision made - gallery

The Everton team predicted to face Wolves in the Premier League fixture.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:24 BST

Everton welcome Wolves to Goodison Park on Saturday as both sides look to earn their first points of the new Premier League season.

The Toffees were frustrated on the opening weekend against Fulham but were well beaten by Aston Villa last time out. Wolves have also suffered back-to-back defeats so far despite enjoying plenty of success against Manchester United at Old Trafford, they fell to a one-nil defeat before Brighton swept them aside at Molineux last week.

With news of issues with their investment from MSP Sports Capital and a lack of movement on their transfer targets, the mood surrounding the club currently is certainly low. However, three points in front of their home fans would be a huge step in the right direction.

In terms of team news, Sean Dyche will have to use the full extent of his squad after injuries suffered by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (cheekbone) Alex Iwobi (hamstring) Dwight McNeil (ankle) Dele Alli (fitness) Seamus Coleman (knee) Andre Gomes (calf) and Demarai Gray (fitness) are all expected to not be available.

Therefore, LiverpoolWorld has rounded up our predicted starting eleven for the game against Wolves.

The Everton number one will continue in goal and will be hoping to make up for his mistake last week against Aston Villa.

1. Jordan Pickford - GK

The Everton number one will continue in goal and will be hoping to make up for his mistake last week against Aston Villa.

With Coleman out injured, Patterson is enjoying a run in the side.

2. Nathan Patterson - RB

With Coleman out injured, Patterson is enjoying a run in the side.

The ever-present will lead Everton’s defensive line once again.

3. James Tarkowski - CB

The ever-present will lead Everton’s defensive line once again.

Dyche mentioned Godfrey is in contention and has been working hard and he could replace Michael Keane, who has been struggling. Jarrad Branthwaite is seemingly still not ready to start, so Godfrey could come in.

4. Ben Godfrey - CB

Dyche mentioned Godfrey is in contention and has been working hard and he could replace Michael Keane, who has been struggling. Jarrad Branthwaite is seemingly still not ready to start, so Godfrey could come in.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WolvesDominic Calvert-LewinManchester UnitedPremier LeagueAston VillaFulhamOld TraffordBrightonMolineux