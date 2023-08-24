Everton welcome Wolves to Goodison Park on Saturday as both sides look to earn their first points of the new Premier League season.

The Toffees were frustrated on the opening weekend against Fulham but were well beaten by Aston Villa last time out. Wolves have also suffered back-to-back defeats so far despite enjoying plenty of success against Manchester United at Old Trafford, they fell to a one-nil defeat before Brighton swept them aside at Molineux last week.

With news of issues with their investment from MSP Sports Capital and a lack of movement on their transfer targets, the mood surrounding the club currently is certainly low. However, three points in front of their home fans would be a huge step in the right direction.

In terms of team news, Sean Dyche will have to use the full extent of his squad after injuries suffered by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (cheekbone) Alex Iwobi (hamstring) Dwight McNeil (ankle) Dele Alli (fitness) Seamus Coleman (knee) Andre Gomes (calf) and Demarai Gray (fitness) are all expected to not be available.

Therefore, LiverpoolWorld has rounded up our predicted starting eleven for the game against Wolves.

1 . Jordan Pickford - GK The Everton number one will continue in goal and will be hoping to make up for his mistake last week against Aston Villa.

2 . Nathan Patterson - RB With Coleman out injured, Patterson is enjoying a run in the side.

3 . James Tarkowski - CB The ever-present will lead Everton’s defensive line once again.